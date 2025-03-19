"Future MVP": Hoops fans share their thoughts as Gilbert Arenas opens up on son Alijah Arenas' HS blueprint

Alijah Arenas, the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and a USC Trojans commitment, was one of the few players who maintained his status as a five-star recruit after he reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025.

Ad

Currently ranked at the 12th spot nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and third in California (according to On3's Industry Rankings), the 6-foot-5 shooting guard was raised on the "old school method," his father said.

On his podcast, "Gil's Arena," Arenas talked about his son's eighth-grade school decision.

Ad

Trending

"Alijah Arenas took the old-school route 💪," the video posted by Sports Center NEXT was captioned.

Hoops fans applauded Gilbert Arenas in the comments section.

Hoops fans share their thoughts as Gilbert Arenas opens up on son Alijah Arenas' HS blueprint.

"future MVP," a fan commented.

Ad

A fan is excited to see Arenas play for the USC Trojans: "I'M REALLY LOOKING FORWARD HOW HE ADAPTS TO PLAYING WITH OTHER GOOD PLAYERS AT USC THIS COMING YEAR."

"The kid can really hoop," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "Mark my words , he’s gonna be elite in the pros."

This fan agreed with Gilbert Arenas, "It’s something bout those old school methods that still work."

Ad

A fan commented, "His game will translate perfectly to the NBA!!"

Alijah Arenas talks about his reclassification

Alijah Arenas, who is ranked at the fourth spot in the shooting guard position and third in California, received offers from top programs including UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Alabama.

However, he committed to the Trojans on Jan. 30 after taking unofficial visits to UCLA on Feb. 1 and Arizona on Nov. 22. His unofficial visit to the Trojans was on Jan. 27.

Ad

After reclassification from the Class of 2026, the Chatsworth, California, native talked about his decision in a YouTube video posted by Tarek Fattal.

Ad

"It's just exciting. Like, I'm just kind of like ready for it," Arenas said (Timestamp: 1:11). "I know what I'm expecting, so I'm just here, like, kind of just ready to take all the hits and then just move forward and keep doing what I'm doing, is the biggest thing, like, for me.

"Nothing is really going to change but just going up, so I know what I was expecting going up. I'm not just making the decision and not know what I'm doing."

He will be joined by Elzie Harrington (ranked No. 66 by ESPN) and Jerry Easter (No. 42) next season. All three commitments can sign with USC next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback