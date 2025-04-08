"Future NFL pro bowler", "We’ll be waiting for you": Fans react to nation's No. 2 LB sharing moment with Ryan Day following Ohio State visit

Ohio State is actively recruiting four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson as part of its 2027 class. The standout from Jesuit High School in Florida made a visit to Columbus on Saturday to check out Ryan Day’s program.

"Had a amazing time in Columbus!! #GoBucks @ryandaytime," Henderson posted on X following his trip.

Henderson has impressed scouts with his versatility of dominating both as an off-ball linebacker and a pass rusher off the edge. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 2 overall recruit in Florida.

Henderson's well-rounded skill set makes him a valuable asset for college coaches, and Buckeye fans on X are already hyped about his growing connection with the program.

"Next GREAT LB….. Future NFL pro bowler," a fan wrote.

"Don’t overthink it….We’ll be waiting for you 🌰🌰🌰🌰🫡," one wrote.

"Perfect fit for you," one wrote.

OSU linebackers coach James Laurinaitis is leading Henderson's recruitment. Henderson has expressed admiration for Laurinaitis, telling 247Sports he’s eager to be coached by someone who has accomplished everything he aims to achieve in football.

"Laurinaitis is the best!🌰🌰" one wrote.

"BuckeyeNation glad you had a great time!" one wrote.

"Congratulations! Hope to see you in the Scarlett and Gray!" one wrote.

Before OSU, Henderson also visited Miami on March 7, Florida on March 15, Florida State on March 22 and Clemson on March 29. He is also set to visit Alabama on April 12 and USC on April 19.

Meanwhile, Day's coaching staff also hosted multiple prospects this weekend, including Jordan Thomas, Favour Akih, Kannon Smith, Darius Gray, Damari Simeon, Bralan Womack, Samuel Roseborough and CJ Sanna.

Kaden Henderson praises Ohio State's recruitment pitch

As a Florida native, Kaden Henderson is heavily leaning toward the in-state Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, but that didn’t stop Ohio State from strongly pursuing him.

Since offering Henderson on Oct. 30, OSU coaches made sure to treat him like a priority. Ahead of this week's trip, he was also in attendance during the Buckeyes' 45-0 win against Purdue on Nov. 9.

“When I went to Ohio State, that was one of the best experiences I’ve had,” Henderson told SI in December. “The amount of love they showed. I have been talking to their assistant linebackers coach; he is showing me love. We are chopping it up about the year and how they can see me in their defense.”

Ohio State has two committed players in the 2027 class: four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds and four-star athlete Jamier Brown.

