“Game over": Hoops fans react as Jason Crowe Jr. shows off his bounce at Inglewood

Inglewood High School's Jason Crowe Jr. is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings. He has impressed with his performances for the Sentinels, leading them to a 26-7 overall and an unbeaten 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball League.

The Hoops Pill posted a video on Wednesday showing the 6-foot-3 shooting guard's bounce as he dunked the ball, bouncing it off the wall behind the rim.

"Top 2026 Point Guard Jason Crowe Jr. showin off the bounce 🤯 Crowe will be runnin with the Oakland Soliders in the Nike EYBL Circuit 😤 @jasoncrowejr," The Hoops Pill captioned.

The hoops fans took to the comments section to post their reaction to Crowe Jr.'s dunk:

"Game over!" a fan said.

"Rim grazers," another fan said.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan said.

"sheesh 🔥," one fan said.

"🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤," another fan said.

"bounce mannnn," a fan said.

Crowe played 27 games in his junior year and posted averages of 35.3 points, 6.1 assists, four rebounds, 3.1 steals and 0.5 blocks. However, his journey at the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California) came to an end in the second round after they were defeated by Windward 71-69.

He leads Inglewood in total points (952), assists (166) and steals (83). He is second in blocks (14), FG% (49.0%) and FT% (87.0%).

Crowe, who will play in the Nike EYBL Circuit for the Oakland Soldiers, was welcomed by the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Class (per 247sports), Tyran Stokes.

Tyran Stokes welcomes Crowe Jr. to Oakland Soldiers (image credit: instagram/_thetyranstokes)

"Let's do work twin 🫡🫡," Stokes wrote on Thursday

Crowe reshared Stokes' story.

Jason Crowe Jr. reshares Tyran Stokes' IG story welcoming him to the Oakland Soldiers (Image: IG/jasoncrowejr)

"u kno what it is twin," Crowe captioned.

The official Instagram page of the Oakland Soldiers also shared a picture of the shooting guard with team owner Mark Olivier and their coach, Marshall Collins, who were present to see him play at The Classic at Damien tournament:

"Our Owner Mark Olivier and head coach Marshall Collins went and saw @jasoncrowejr play today 🫡🫡," the Soldiers wrote.

Crowe Jr. poses with owners of Oakland Soldiers (Image: IG/ Oakland Soldiers)

Which program has the highest chance of landing Jason Crowe Jr.?

According to On3, the son of the former NBA player, Jason Crowe, has received offers from top programs like UCLA, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona State, Cal State Northridge, Washington and Florida State, among others.

Jason Crowe Jr. made an unofficial visit to the USC Trojans on Feb. 15. The On3 recruitment prediction machine has Eric Musselman's team as the frontrunner to land the guard with a 54.7% chance.

UCLA has a 4.3% chance, while California State University Long Beach, Georgia Tech and New Mexico State have less than a 4% chance.

Crowe Jr. still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

