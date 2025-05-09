"Game speaks for itself": Adidas AAU circuit hypes high school basketball phenom Kaleena Smith 

The No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, per On3, Kaleena Smith, appeared in a video uploaded by GIRLS 3Stripes Select Basketball on Instagram on Wednesday. Smith represents 7 Days in the Adidas 3SSB Rock Hill Showcase.

"Special K’s game speaks for itself 💪 @special.kayyy11," the post was captioned.

The video featured some highlights of Smith as she showcased some of her impressive dribbling skills and the ability to convert shots from deep and in the paint:

"Hi, my name is Kaleena Smith. I'm Class of 2027 and I play for 7 Days Basketball. This is my first time here so just being able to come here with my team and try and win as much as possible, but also continue to grow our relationship, our friendship. The main things is trying to win, for sure," said Smith.

She then talked about what basketball has taught her:

"Something that the game of basketball has taught me is just being confident, just really wanting to work at it and get better every day. I feel like that's the biggest thing for me to give back because it's given so much to me."

Smith played two seasons at Ontario Christian High School in her sophomore year. In 65 matches, she is averaging 29.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals, 7.3 assists and 0.5 blocks per game.

In her freshman season, Smith played 33 matches and averaged 34.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.5 apg, 4.2 spg and 0.6 bpg. Last season, Kaleena Smith increased her assist numbers, scoring 23.2 ppg, grabbing 2.8 boards, dishing out 8.1 apg, stealing the ball 4.5 times and having 0.4 blocks in 32 games.

She led the Knights to a 30-2 record. In the 2025 CIF state girls basketball championships, they received a bye in the first round on Mar. 5. They sealed a 69–57 win against Sierra Canyon in the regional semifinals on Mar. 8. However, they were knocked out in the regional finals round after a 67–62 loss against Etiwanda on Mar. 11.

Kaleena Smith talks about being an undersized guard

The 5-foot-5 point guard had a stellar high school basketball career at Ontario Christian. In an interview with On3, Smith talked about being an undersized guard and how she overcomes that.

“Everybody doubts me or looks over me,” Smith said to On3. “So I really have to prove myself and prove that I can play. Size doesn’t matter in this game.”

“I’m just really grinding. I’m staying in the gym, staying humble and using my gift from God.”

Smith has two more years before she decides about her collegiate career.

