Class of 2025 senior Gavin Hightower was impressed with Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, and his highlight reel, which was released on Instagram by filmmaker "KG" Visualz on Friday.

The reel showed James working on both ends of the floor as he converted shots from deep and displayed impressive skills in the paint. Hightower reshared the reel on his IG story.

The 6-foot-1 point guard also added a tornado emoji to his story.

Gavin Hightower shares his reaction to Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce James’ hooping highlights (Image: IG/gavin.hightower)

Sierra Canyon is coming off a 60-55 loss to St. John Bosco on Tuesday. The loss stopped their winning streak at the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championship (California), which had included victories over Redondo Union (69-66) on Wednesday and Heritage Christian Academy (65-54) on Friday.

They will now face Roosevelt in G15 of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championship.

Bryce James is ranked 210th nationwide, 58th among shooting guards and 27th in California. He earned offers from Arizona, Ohio State and Duquesne.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard took unofficial visits to the Buckeyes on Oct. 7, his brother, Bronny James' alma mater USC on Oct. 19 and the Wildcats on Nov. 22.

He committed to the Wildcats on Jan. 1 and will be joined by Dwayne Aristode next season.

As for Gavin Hightower, the point guard who transferred to Sierra Canyon last year from Windward School has received offers from eight programs including Loyola Marymount, the University of California - Riverside, California, The University of Texas at Arlington, New Mexico, Sacramento State and Washington State, according to On3. He has committed to join Iona.

Hightower has played 20 games for Sierra Canyon, averaging 10.8 points while shooting 50.0% and 76% from the charity strike. He is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Gavin Hightower talks about Iona HC Tobin Anderson

While talking to ZAGSBLOG at Peach Jam, Gavin Hightower commended their coach Tobin Anderson.

“It’s been coach Tobin [Anderson], the head coach," Hightower said. "I love how they use their guards, you know, a lot of ball screens. Just playing through their guards because they want them to make the most plays.

"So that’s really been the best thing for me because that’s what I like to do. Use ball screens, get my teammates involved, also score.”

Gavin Hightower is the only player they have signed from the 2025 Class.

