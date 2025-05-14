Geno Auriemma's UConn signee Kelis Fisher's photo dump elicits reactions from Hailee Swain, Deniya Prawl & ZaKiyah Johnson

Five-star UConn signee Kelis Fisher featured in Saturday's Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game, which took place in Chicago. On Tuesday, Fisher shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from the event.

As expected, it has attracted different reactions, not just from fans, but also from fellow Class of 2025 prospects, including Stanford commit Hailee Swain, Tennessee commit Deniya Prawl, and LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson.

"Grateful," Fisher captioned her post.

In reaction to the post, the three five-star prospects hyped Fisher up:

"GOOO FISHHH." Swain said.

"Big fishy." LSU signee Zakiyah Johnson wrote.

"Yuhhh🔥." Prawl wrote.

Other fellow hoopers like four-star sophomore Lauren Hassell and fourth-grade player Annabelle Pirozzi also commented on the post:

“🔥🔥♥️♥️. Pirozzi wrote.

"You're amazing!! ♥️.” Said Hassel.

The photos Fisher shared included shots from a promotional photoshoot with Bose, who were the official sponsors of the Chris Brickley Invitational. One of the pictures also captured her in action during the game.

Kelis Fisher recently concluded her high school basketball career on a high note with IMG Academy. She led the Ascenders to a championship win at the Chipotle Nationals, where she earned MVP honors. She also took home MVP honors earlier in the season at the HoopHall Classic.

Prior to playing in the Chris Brickley Invitational, she also featured in the Jordan Brand Classic, where she represented Team Air. She delivered 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in that game, but it wasn't enough to give Team Air victory as they eventually lost 108-126 to Team Flight.

Kelis Fisher is now ready for the next chapter in her basketball career, with Head Coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies in the Big East Conference next season. She will be joined by four-star prospect Gandy Malou-Mamel, who also committed to UConn.

"Kelis is an athletic guard": UConn head coach Geno Auriemma praised Kelis Fisher upon signing with the Huskies

Five-star prospect Kelis Fisher announced her commitment to UConn in January 2023 and eventually signed her letter of intent in November 2024. Following her signing, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma praised the 5-foot-9 point guard:

"Kelis is an athletic guard that can have an impact on the game at both ends of the court. I think she can be a tremendous defender. Kelis plays at IMG, which has allowed her to play against some great competition. She's improved every year that she's been there." Geno said.

This season, the Huskies went all the way to win the NCAA tournament. Kelis Fisher will now look to help their bid to retain the title next season.

