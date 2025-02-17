"Georgia is the only answer," "Notre Dame": CFB fans react as elite RB Jonaz Walton names his top choices for potential commitment

Four-star running back Jonaz Walton from Carrollton, Georgia, announced a shortlist of the final 10 schools he's considering for commitment. On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news on Sunday via a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sparking reactions from fans of the schools contending for Walton's signature.

A Georgia fan, Dawg Muse, characterized other schools on the list as small schools, putting the Bulldogs as the only option for Walton. They wrote,

“You don’t want a small school, Georgia is the only answer.”

A fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, DADDYDAV_VFL, was content writing their program’s name in the comments section, commenting,

“Notre Dame 🤷☘️🏈.”

Jamal Stuckey, an FSU fan, extended an unequivocal invitation to the running back, writing,

“Come to FSU.”

However, another Notre Dame fan, Joseph Rymasz, did more than just pitch their team to Walton. They put a demand on him, writing,

“All comes down to how great he wants to be and how much work he’s willing to put in on AND off the field to write his own ticket.”

Bumpy Ride, also a Notre Dame fan, took another approach. They dangled the Irish head coach, Marcus Freeman's name to entice the elite prospect. They wrote,

“Marcus Freeman, play for him.”

An Oregon fan, Dillon Lorentzen, wrote the program's nickname along with a duck emoji, perhaps to impress the image on Walton's mind.

Jonaz Walton's recruitment in a nutshell

Jonaz Walton, 5-ft-9 and weighing 205 pounds, is a product of Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He has a four-star rating and is ranked as the No. 8 running back in his class, according to 247Sports Composite. This ranking puts him within the top 100 nationally at No. 99.

A top prospect in the 2026 class, Walton’s talents have attracted 31 college offers, according to 247Sports. On Sunday, he announced a list of the 10 schools he's focusing on for his recruitment: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Tennessee.

However, Jonaz Walton still has some programs he prioritizes on the list over others. He told On3,

“Alabama, Notre Dame, and Florida. Same thing with Tennessee. Those four would be hard to say no to with the relationships I've built with them.”

However, Walton did not rule out the possibility of pledging his commitment elsewhere. Some of them may be setting visits as the year goes on to convince him.

