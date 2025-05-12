Georgia Bulldogs commit Zhen Craft shines at the Chris Brickley Invitational; takes home MVP honors

Zhen Craft, the No. 64 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN), will play for the Georgia Bulldogs next season. She concluded an impressive high school career at Bishop McNamara (Maryland).

The 6-foot-2 forward also won the MVP Award at the Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game on Saturday. Ballislife Women's Basketball posted the news on its official Instagram account on Sunday, as Craft received the award and danced with her teammates. The post also showed some of her highlights from the game.

"Zhen Craft took home the MVP at the @brickleyinvitational @its_zhencraft," the caption read.

Craft, who received offers from top programs, including the Virginia Cavaliers, Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Tech Hokies, committed to the Bulldogs on Aug. 8, after her unofficial visit on Oct. 27, 2023.

She talked about her visit with On3.

“When I went on my unofficial, it felt like home immediately,” Craft said in September. “I really love the coaching staff. We all really bonded well. I bonded really well with the team, too. I just felt comfortable. That was a really big thing for me. Wherever I go, I want it to feel like home, and Georgia definitely checked all those boxes for me. I feel like they’re moving in the right direction to do some big things.”

She also discussed the program building a relationship with her parents.

“They’ve been recruiting me for so long," Craft said. "Getting to know them, not just on a surface level, but personally and just being able to laugh and joke with them has been great. They get along really well with my parents as well, so that was a big thing. I just love them.”

Zhen Craft leads the Mustangs to the WCAC girls basketball title

Zhen Craft led Bishop McNamara to its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference girls basketball title since the 2019-2020 season, after defeating Bishop Ireton High School 61-41 on Feb. 24.

“Our defense really kicked in tonight and we were able to force a number of Ireton turnovers,” Craft said after the game.

The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead (45-34) and finished the game in style, scoring 16 points. Craft had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Craft will be joined by Aubrey Beckham at Georgia next season.

