Georgia DL Walter Mathis Jr. shortlists top 3 schools with special preference to Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Several top prospects were in Auburn this week for official visits, and Walter Mathis Jr. from Savannah Calvary Baptist Day was among them. The three-star defensive lineman has announced his top three college choices, with Auburn standing out as a preferred destination.

Mathis is ranked as the No. 434 overall player, the No. 38 defensive lineman, and the No. 48 player in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247 Sports places him at No. 81 among defensive linemen and No. 82 overall in Georgia.

The official visit bolstered Auburn's position in Mathis' considerations, with Miami and LSU also making his top three list. The standout factor for him at Auburn is the family-oriented atmosphere and strong team culture.

“Definitely just the family aspect feel, the culture is very good,” Mathis Jr. said (via On3). “I just want to be a part of a program that is very good and a place that I can feel safe and at home.”

This visit was Mathis Jr.'s first to Auburn, but it left a lasting impression due to the close-knit nature of the football team and the bond among players.

“You know the football players, I can tell they are a really good group of guys. They’re really bonding well together and it is just like a family.”

Walter Mathis spent considerable time with Auburn's defensive line coach, Vontrell King-Williams, and the coaching staff, but his interaction with head coach Hugh Freeze stood out:

“I’d definitely have to say meeting with Coach Freeze. He’s a good man, he talked about the team and how he is rebuilding it. He talked about how he is trying to get closer with God and stuff. I just like the whole coaching staff.”

Mathis plans to return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend on July 27 and hopes to make his final college decision within the next month or two. He recorded 50 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and six sacks in the 2022 season, earning him All-Region honors.

Walter Mathis Jr. in the spotlight as Miami and LSU vie for his commitment

Miami is pulling out all the stops to secure Walter Mathis Jr.'s commitment. They made a huge impression during the prospect's visit, and he also expressed genuine admiration for the program as well as its surroundings.

“It definitely rose them for me,” Mathis told On3. “It is a very good place and a very good city. Everyone around here is great.”

Mathis told InsideTheU:

"I got a lot actually. Miami is a really good city, the school is one of the best, top tier coaching staff, faculty, all the way down to everything. The family environment, everything."

The visit earned Miami a Crystal Ball forecast from 247Sports to secure Mathis’ commitment. However, LSU remains a huge contender, with only one official visit left on Walter Mathis’ schedule. He is set to visit Baton Rouge from June 21-23, where LSU's defensive line coach, Bo Davis, will try to impress and secure his commitment. The Tigers currently lead the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.