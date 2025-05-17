"Georgia is home, Ohio can’t develop you": Bulldogs fan have strong messages for nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson following his Athens trip

Georgia has been in pursuit of multiple five-stars in the 2026 class as of late, and linebacker Tyler Atkinson remains. Bulldogs safeties coach Travaris Robinson and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann visited the Grayson (Georgia) standout on Friday.

Atkinson posted a picture on X of him, Schumann and Robinson, writing:

"We had a great time at dinner."

As a top in-state talent, Georgia is firmly in the mix for Atkinson’s commitment, though Ohio State is also a serious contender. Following the visit from Georgia’s coaching staff, fans took to X urging the nation's No. 1 linebacker to stay close to home.

"Georgia is home, Ohio can’t develop you," a fan wrote.

"Come be great NFL $ is > NIL $ = @UGAAthletics," one wrote.

"Georgia doesn’t develop like Ohio state," a netizen added.

Atkinson is the No. 7 recruit in the nation and also the top recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Atkinson had a stellar junior season in 2024, recording 166 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. His skill set has drawn comparisons to former Bulldog Jalon Walker, a 2025 NFL draft first-round pick.

"Commit to LBU 🐶 stay home," one wrote.

"Make a fan of yours happy an suit up in Athens Georgia for the BEST coaches in college football...Get developed so you can go in 1st round of the NFL Draft," a fan added.

"ATKNUP. GATA…Bag that Junk Yard Dawg Defense! BLOODY TUESDAY ATKNUP," one wrote.

Georgia has just witnessed a major blow when the nation's No. 1 recruit and five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell committed to Miami. He was leaning towards the Bulldogs, especially following the commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who actively recruited him.

However, the Hurricanes won the race in the end. Cantwell could have been a big addition to Georgia’s 2026 class, which doesn’t hold an offensive tackle commit. However, keeping that blow aside, the Bulldogs' coaching staff is now working to keep Tyler Atkinson at home.

Insider reveals Georgia’s edge in Tyler Atkinson's recruitment

Tyler Atkinson has been dominating GHSA high school football since 2022, which explains why Georgia continues to aggressively recruit him. The encouraging news for Georgia fans is that Kirby Smart appears to have the upper hand, as On3’s Chad Simmons predicted on Tuesday that Atkinson will choose the Bulldogs.

“Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon and others, but I will still say Georgia for now," Simmons wrote. "This race is tight, and there are still some big discussions to be had on both sides of this recruitment, but it starts with the home-state school."

That same day, fellow On3 analyst Steve Wiltfong also forecasted Atkinson ending up at Georgia.

Georgia has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. If Tyler Atkinson commits to the Bulldogs, he will be the first linebacker in the room.

