Georgia HS football player David Mullins dies in car crash hours after graduation: Report

Georgia high school student and football player David Mullins passed away on Monday, May 20, following a car accident. The Deerfield-Windsor graduate was pronounced dead on the spot.

As per the Georgia State Patrol, the accident took place on Bobby Locke Road in Terrell County. Reports from the GSP suggest that the vehicle left the highway as it was navigating a curve and traveled 260 feet or so on the east shoulder.

The truck struck a guy wire after being thrown in the air due to a culvert. Vansh Patel, the passenger, was thrown out. While airborne, the truck went south and collided with a tree, impacting its roof.

Mullins was in the driver's seat, but unfortunately, he did not survive the crash. Patel was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Deerfield-Windsor mourns the loss of David Mullins

Deerfield-Windsor, the high school in Georgia where David Mullins studied, celebrated its graduation ceremony on May 19th. Just a day later, the school suffered the loss of their young football player. The team head coach, Brian McCrae wrote in a Facebook post:

"The Lord took David Mullins from us last night and none of us are ready to let him go. Our heart goes out to the Mullins family as well as all of us grieving the loss of this incredible young man. We will just rally around our loved ones and live like David would want us to live."

According to a Facebook post shared by Coroner Michael Fowler, David Mullins was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Albany Rotary Club and he planned to attend the University of Georgia.

Allen Lowe, the head of school at Deerfield-Windsor, told WALB that while they are "doing what they can" to assist the family and students during this difficult time, they are not commenting about the accident at this moment.

The Georgia State Patrol has been contacted by WALB to obtain further details on this collision.