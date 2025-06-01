"Georgia has been the leader in this recruitment": CFB insider claims Kirby Smart's program trends for nation's No. 1 DL in 2026 class

Georgia secured a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie, who announced his decision on Saturday during his official visit to the Bulldogs. With Luckie’s pledge, Kirby Smart now has 11 commitments in his 2026 recruiting class, placing the school fifth nationally.
Meanwhile, another elite defensive lineman, James Johnson, is currently enjoying his visit to Athens. The four-star prospect from Northwestern High School in Cape Coral, Florida, shared a photo from his trip on X, writing:
"Back at UGA today"
On3's Steve Wiltfong offered insight into Georgia’s edge in the 6-foot-2.5, 285 pound prospect's recruitment, saying:
"James Johnson is another headliner coming to Athens this weekend. I feel like Georgia has led for much of this year in his process. Miami, Florida and Syracuse are some of the other heavy hitters in the recruitment for James Johnson."
UGA defensive line coach Tray Scott has developed several NFL draft picks throughout his nine years under Smart's leadership.
From Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Robert Beal to Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Warren Brinson, Scott's legacy in pushing defensive players to the league is a draw for elite prospects like Johnson.
"Coach Trey Scott, Georgia's defense style of play culture, all things that have resonated with him," Wiltfong added. "Georgia has been the leader in this recruitment. I think that they are coming into this business."
Johnson is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to On3. He missed some games due to a knee injury, but had a phenomenal junior season in 2024, recording 60 tackles (29 for loss), two fumble recoveries and five sacks.
James Johnson will return Georgia for a visit in June
Back in March, James Johnson revealed his top 10 schools, and Georgia made the cut alongside Florida, Miami, Florida State, USC, Texas, Syracuse, Penn State and Colorado. After finishing his trip to the Bulldogs this weekend, he is expected to return to Athens for another visit on June 20.
Johnson concluded his official visits to Illinois and Penn State in May. As of now, On3 ranks Florida as the frontrunner to land his commitment with a 34.3% chance, followed by Miami at 18.1% and Georgia at 10.4%.