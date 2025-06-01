"Georgia has been the leader in this recruitment": CFB insider claims Kirby Smart's program trends for nation's No. 1 DL in 2026 class

Georgia secured a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie, who announced his decision on Saturday during his official visit to the Bulldogs. With Luckie’s pledge, Kirby Smart now has 11 commitments in his 2026 recruiting class, placing the school fifth nationally.

Ad

Meanwhile, another elite defensive lineman, James Johnson, is currently enjoying his visit to Athens. The four-star prospect from Northwestern High School in Cape Coral, Florida, shared a photo from his trip on X, writing:

"Back at UGA today"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On3's Steve Wiltfong offered insight into Georgia’s edge in the 6-foot-2.5, 285 pound prospect's recruitment, saying:

"James Johnson is another headliner coming to Athens this weekend. I feel like Georgia has led for much of this year in his process. Miami, Florida and Syracuse are some of the other heavy hitters in the recruitment for James Johnson."

Ad

UGA defensive line coach Tray Scott has developed several NFL draft picks throughout his nine years under Smart's leadership.

From Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Robert Beal to Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Warren Brinson, Scott's legacy in pushing defensive players to the league is a draw for elite prospects like Johnson.

"Coach Trey Scott, Georgia's defense style of play culture, all things that have resonated with him," Wiltfong added. "Georgia has been the leader in this recruitment. I think that they are coming into this business."

Ad

Johnson is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to On3. He missed some games due to a knee injury, but had a phenomenal junior season in 2024, recording 60 tackles (29 for loss), two fumble recoveries and five sacks.

James Johnson will return Georgia for a visit in June

Back in March, James Johnson revealed his top 10 schools, and Georgia made the cut alongside Florida, Miami, Florida State, USC, Texas, Syracuse, Penn State and Colorado. After finishing his trip to the Bulldogs this weekend, he is expected to return to Athens for another visit on June 20.

Johnson concluded his official visits to Illinois and Penn State in May. As of now, On3 ranks Florida as the frontrunner to land his commitment with a 34.3% chance, followed by Miami at 18.1% and Georgia at 10.4%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More