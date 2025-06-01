Georgia QB commit Jared Curtis reacts to fellow five-star WR target Cederian Morgan's Athens visit

Georgia landed its biggest recruiting victory in the 2026 class when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Bulldogs on May 5. Kirby Smart also pursued five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell for this cycle, but he chose Miami.
Georgia appears to be gaining momentum with another top-tier talent: five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound standout from Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama) was on an official visit to Athens this weekend. He shared a brief video from the visit on X, tagging Curtis.
"ATHENS🐶🐶 @Jaredcurtis37 #Bulldogs @GeorgiaFootball," Morgan tweeted on Saturday.
Curtis has been playing an active role in helping the Bulldogs land other top prospects in the 2026 class. He and Morgan are set to team up in a 7-on-7 competition this summer. Curtis quickly replied to Morgan’s post with two bulldog emojis.
"🐶🐶," Curtis tweeted.
Morgan had an excellent junior season in 2024, recording 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, he has totaled 106 catches for 1,784 yards and 18 scores.
Benjamin Russell coach Kirk Johnson was asked by AL.com about Morgan’s potential at the next level.
“Darn good," Johnson said on April 23. "Obviously, he has that combination of size and speed, but he’s also very coachable. There are a lot of fast and strong kids, but some aren’t necessarily willing to listen. He’s going to be really, really successful in college because he has the talent and is willing to listen.”
Morgan also excels in basketball, averaging 14.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game last season.
Cederian Morgan will announce his college decision in July
Cederian Morgan named his top six schools: Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Auburn and Georgia, and he will announce his college decision on July 2. His visit to Georgia this weekend marks the beginning of a busy travel schedule. Morgan has upcoming visits to the Gators on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and the Crimson Tide on June 20.
As his home-state school, Alabama is seen as the frontrunner, but Morgan has not publicly named a favorite.
“I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state," Morgan said in September, via On3. "I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be. Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too.”
If Morgan chooses the Bulldogs' 2026 class, he will join four-star prospect Vance Spafford in the wide receiver room. Georgia has 11 committed players in this cycle, ranking No. 5 in the nation.