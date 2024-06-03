"Georgia is still the top school for me": 5-star LB Zayden Walker picks Kirby Smart's powerhouse following official visit to Athens

Ellaville, Georgia’s linebacker Zayden Walker continues to have Georgia as his top choice. The five-star player has visited Athens over 10 times, but his recent official visit on May 31 reaffirmed his preference for head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.

Walker’s commitment to the program isn't surprising due to the school's renowned linebacker program. The Bulldogs boast one of the deepest linebacker rosters in the nation, and the credit goes to the expertise of their linebacker coach, Glenn Schumann. He has played a crucial role in developing several linebackers into NFL players, including Monty Rice, Nakobe Dean, and Channing Tindall.

Walker spent considerable time with Schumann during his official visit, and he also liked their affinity for him.

“It was another great visit to Georgia,” Walker told On3. “I felt the love from the coaches, I had a great time with Coach Schu (Glenn Schumann) and it just feels like home there. Georgia has always recruited me hard, they showed me I am very important to them this weekend and me and my family had a great time.”

The linebacker was hosted by CJ Allen, who provided insights into life as a football player in Athens. The visit reinforced Walker's feelings of comfort within the Georgia program.

“Georgia is still the top school for me. I like the people there. Georgia has great coaches and great players and I know a lot of them. I feel comfortable at Georgia and that is why they are still high on my list.”

Recruitment analyst Steve Wiltfong predicted that Zayden Walker would ultimately choose Georgia. This prediction gained further weight as Walker's brother, Jalewis Solomon, decommitted from Auburn and signed with South Carolina. Despite South Carolina being a primary contender, Walker’s recent visit to Georgia seems to have tipped the scales in favor of the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class featured three inside linebackers among the top 127 players in the consensus rankings, including Justin Williams, Chris Cole, and Kristopher Jones. If they manage to keep Walker, the 2025 recruiting class will be something to watch.

Zayden Walker announces commitment date

Zayden Walker is set to announce his decision on July 5. The 2025 Polynesian Bowl All-Star will make his decision after completing a series of key visits. He will visit Penn State Nittany on June 7, followed by the Miami Hurricanes on June 14, and will wrap up his tour with South Carolina on June 21.

In 2023, Walker recorded 40 tackles, including 16.5 for loss, 27 quarterback hurries, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup on defense. He had a contribution on the offensive side as well, carrying the ball 77 times for 518 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also adding 10 receptions for 169 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In his sophomore season in 2022, Zayden Walker recorded 35 tackles, 12 for loss, 19 quarterback hurries, and 3 sacks while contributing on offense, rushing for 365 yards and scoring six touchdowns.