"Get on board now before it’s too late": Fans react as nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell hints at early commitment

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, is expected to elevate any college offensive line he joins next year. Cantwell hasn’t yet played his senior season at Nixa High School in Missouri, but college programs are eager to secure his commitment early, which he might be considering.

"Might be closer to the end than I thought I was…#NSGB," Cantwell tweeted on Thursday quoting one of his post about his college decision.

Cantwell's list of finalists includes Oregon, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Miami, with the Bulldogs, the Hurricanes, and the Ducks believed to be leading the race.

After his cryptic tweet, fans from these schools swarmed his comments with recruiting pitches.

"Oregon is building a monster. Get on board now before it’s too late," a fan wrote.

"Yessir! The Great Wall of Mirabal needs another cornerstone after Mauigoa gets drafted," one wrote.

Given Cantwell’s elite status, no school can be considered a clear favorite, as all six are pulling out the stops to land him. In the 2025 class, No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan, despite smashing flip rumors earlier. Cantwell, who was once seen as a Missouri lean, could follow a similar unpredictable path.

"MIZ!!!! Time for the next future first-round NFL pick," one wrote.

"Big decision … Buckeye fans hoping you would pick The Ohio State Buckeyes!" one wrote.

"Come to Michigan I’m begging you," one wrote.

Jackson Cantwell had a dominant junior season in 2024 with 153 pancake blocks and is projected to be a highly sought-after NFL talent. On top of his football prowess, he is also an all-state shot put athlete, making him one of the most complete prospects in the 2026 class.

Jackson Cantwell opens up about his early commitment

Jackson Cantwell has a series of official visits starting next month, beginning with Miami on May 9, then Missouri on May 30, Georgia on June 6, Michigan on June 13, and Oregon on June 22.

Even with visits scheduled through late June, a decision could come sooner than expected.

“Commitment would be closer than it appears. I’ll say that,” Cantwell told Danielle R. King of Ozarks Sports Zone on Friday. “I don’t know when it’ll be, but it’s coming soon."

In an interview with On3, Cantwell added,

"I have all the information I need. Don't know how an OV (Official visit) would change that really. Hasn't been narrowed down any more and most likely no more trips before OV's. I think this is something that will be figured out with me and my family and we already have all our info we need."

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Jackson Cantwell could command one of the top NIL deals in the 2026 recruiting class, with projections exceeding $1.5 million. That figure could rise significantly at the last minute, or perhaps it already has behind the scenes.

