"Get developed for the NFL and play for a natty!" Fans make push for nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson after fifth visit to Ohio State

In June 2024, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson visited Ohio State for the first time and named it one of his top schools. Since then, he has returned four more times, with his most recent visit taking place during the final recruiting weekend of the spring.

Ad

"Buckeye Vibes. I had a great time over the weekend with @OhioStateFB," Atkinson posted on X on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Grayson High School (Georgia) standout is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class. His post drew a wave of excitement from Ohio State fans, who flooded the comments urging him to join the Buckeyes.

"Come to Columbus Young Man! Get developed for the NFL and play for a natty!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"In line for next Elite OSU LB!!" one wrote.

"Come home bro 🏆🌰🏡 The Brotherhood & Buckeye Nation are forever 💯," one wrote.

Georgia, the top in-state program, is heavily pursuing Tyler Atkinson, but Ohio State hopes to strengthen its position by securing an official visit from him.

"Hope you come back for an OV! #GoBucks," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Columbus is home🌰….We want u here," one wrote.

Ohio State already has commitments from five-star prospects like wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford.

Tyler Atkinson recaps Ohio State visit

Atkinson was the first prospect Ohio State sent an offer to in the 2026 class and remains its top target. During this week's trip, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and linebackers coach James Laurinaitis continued their strong recruitment pitch.

Ad

"I heard ‘AtkNup’ a few times from the fans, that was pretty dope!” Atkinson told On3. “My favorite thing about OSU is my relationship with Coach Laurinaitis and what Coach Patricia brings to the defense.”

In an interview with On3 in January, Atkinson raved about Ryan Day, saying:

"For him to step up and to win games. You see that his team wants him to be there. You see the way they fight for him and you just see that he’s a good coach all around."

In nine games in 2024, Tyler Atkinson has recorded 99 tackles, nine sacks, 32 quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one blocked field goal. Landing his commitment will be another big thing for its 2026 class, which ranks No. 3 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More