"Get developed for the NFL and play for a natty!" Fans make push for nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson after fifth visit to Ohio State

In June 2024, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson visited Ohio State for the first time and named it one of his top schools. Since then, he has returned four more times, with his most recent visit taking place during the final recruiting weekend of the spring.
"Buckeye Vibes. I had a great time over the weekend with @OhioStateFB," Atkinson posted on X on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Grayson High School (Georgia) standout is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class. His post drew a wave of excitement from Ohio State fans, who flooded the comments urging him to join the Buckeyes.
"Come to Columbus Young Man! Get developed for the NFL and play for a natty!" a fan wrote.
"In line for next Elite OSU LB!!" one wrote.
"Atknup! Let’s GOOO!!! 🌰 #gobucks," one wrote.
"Come home bro 🏆🌰🏡 The Brotherhood & Buckeye Nation are forever 💯," one wrote.
Georgia, the top in-state program, is heavily pursuing Tyler Atkinson, but Ohio State hopes to strengthen its position by securing an official visit from him.
"Hope you come back for an OV! #GoBucks," a fan wrote.
"Columbus is home🌰….We want u here," one wrote.
Ohio State already has commitments from five-star prospects like wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford.
Tyler Atkinson recaps Ohio State visit
Atkinson was the first prospect Ohio State sent an offer to in the 2026 class and remains its top target. During this week's trip, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and linebackers coach James Laurinaitis continued their strong recruitment pitch.
"I heard ‘AtkNup’ a few times from the fans, that was pretty dope!” Atkinson told On3. “My favorite thing about OSU is my relationship with Coach Laurinaitis and what Coach Patricia brings to the defense.”
In an interview with On3 in January, Atkinson raved about Ryan Day, saying:
"For him to step up and to win games. You see that his team wants him to be there. You see the way they fight for him and you just see that he’s a good coach all around."
In nine games in 2024, Tyler Atkinson has recorded 99 tackles, nine sacks, 32 quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one blocked field goal. Landing his commitment will be another big thing for its 2026 class, which ranks No. 3 in the nation.