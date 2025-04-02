Gilbert Arenas and Carlos Boozer spotted supporting sons, Alijah Arenas & Boozer Twins at McDonald's All-American game

Top recruits Alijah Arenas and Cameron Boozer, accompanied by their fathers and former NBA All-Stars Gilbert Arenas and Carlos Boozer, were spotted on the sidelines during the McDonald's All-American Game.

The famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT shared Instagram highlights of Cameron Boozer making a free throw, slamming a dunk assisted by Nate Ament and Alijah Arenas converting a shot from beyond the arc:

"NBA sons are HOOPIN’ @mcdaag 👀🔥," the post was captioned.

The West Team, who won the game 105-92 on Tuesday night, started with BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., North Carolina signee Caleb Wilson and Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr. as its first five.

Meanwhile, the East Team started the game with Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr., UConn signees Braylon Mulls and Eric Reibe, highest ranked uncommitted player of the 2025 class, Nate Ament, and Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer.

Alijah Arenas finished the match with 11 points on 4-of- 9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in 13 minutes. Cameron Boozer recorded a double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes. He shot 50.0% from the field and converted 4-of-6 from the charity strike.

In the press conference before the All-American Game, Alijah Arenas also talked about what his father taught him about:

“We talk a lot, but something that sinks in was to love what you do and really work hard for it,” Arenas said. “There are so many reasons why you could love this game but as long you work hard, all those reasons could come true. There’s so much life ahead of you and there’s so much doors that can open for you if you love this game.”

Duke's Cameron Boozer awarded the Co-MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game along with Darryn Peterson

Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, the Class of 2025's No. 2 and No. 3 recruits (as per On3's Industry Rankings), received the McDAAG Co-MVP.

Peterson, who led his team to the win with 18 points on 50.0% shooting, including 1-of-6 from the three-point line, also added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in the match.

The duo will be seen together again at the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va. The participating players in the prestigious tournament are yet to be separated into two teams.

