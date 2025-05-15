Jerzy Robinson ranks as the nation's third-best player in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-1 combo guard completed her junior year of high school basketball at Sierra Canyon and will commence her final year of high school next season.

Ad

The Class of 2026 recruit signed an NIL deal with Nike along with BYU signee and the No. 1 player in the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa, last year in January. Robinson shared a photoshoot styling all-Nike outfits on her official Instagram account on Wednesday:

Ad

Trending

The youngest daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Hamiley Arenas, re-shared Robinson's post with a two-word reaction on her IG story:

Gilbert Arenas daughter Hamiley Arenas drops 2 words reaction to Jerzy Robinson's Nike collab post (Image: hamileyarenas0)

"hello model????" Arenas captioned her story.

Ad

In a YouTube video uploaded by the channel Sloane Knows on November 20, Robinson talked about moving from her previous school, Desert Vista, to Sierra Canyon to be able to get NIL deals (Timestamp: 6:53)

"I played my freshman year at Desert Vista High School in Arizona, it's a little outside of the city where I was born, we won a state championship that first year, and the opportunity NIL had really boomed, and so the opportunities with Klutch and with Nike and Jordan presented themselves," said Robinson.

Ad

Ad

She also stated that her family took a "leap of faith" before she signed an NIL deal with Nike:

"In California, they had passed the law to where you can make money off of your name, image, and likeness, and so it was a jump and a leap of faith that we had to make.

"My parents um and my brother sacrificed everything, and we moved out here in my sophomore year. I signed with Nike in January of that upcoming year, and it was just my life has changed forever."

Ad

Tough competition between programs to sign Jerzy Robinson

The Class of 2026 recruit has received interest from over 20 programs, including the Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Arizona has the best chance of landing Robinson (8.3% probability), with USC following at 7.3% and UCLA with 6.3%.

The other colleges, including Ohio State and Oklahoma, have a 5.2% chance of signing Jerzy Robinson.

The 6-foot-1 guard still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More