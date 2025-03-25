Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas earns All-State girls basketball nomination

Despite not having a winning season, this has been a stellar freshman season for Hamiley Arenas, the daughter of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. She leads Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in multiple stats, including points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. This was enough for her to be nominated for the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State teams for girls' basketball.

Hamiley Arenas was nominated for the All-State team for the CIF Southern Section with the nominations for the City Section and the San Diego Section also announced. Jena Lailagi, her head coach at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), shared the announcement on social media.

Several freshmen were nominated, though Hamiley Arenas has had one of the most stellar freshman seasons in the country so far, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds. , 2.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, which are all team-bests this season, with a team second-best of 3.1 assists per game.

She also has a team-best 39% field goal percentage, 66% free-throw percentage, and 26% three-point percentage. The youngest daughter of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan has also accumulated 583 career points, 78 assists, 262 rebounds, and 69 steals, along with 23 blocks in her freshman year.

The All-State Team nomination came as Hamiley Arenas was given the 1st Team All-Mission League honors earlier this month. She was the only freshman to be awarded the honor this season.

Despite her personal performances this season, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) has had plenty of downs for 2024-2025 as they only had a 12-16 overall record and missed the various playoffs for state and Southern Section.

Laura Govan reacts to daughter Hamiley Arenas getting nominated for All-State Team honors

Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas' No. 1 fan, her mom, Laura Govan, also celebrated her third child's All-State Team nomination as the former reality show star posted Coach Laolagi's post on her Instagram Stories.

Laura Govan reacts to Hamiley Arenas' All-State Team nomination (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

Laura Govan has been very supportive of all four of her children, all of whom play basketball. She often shares their accolades on social media, as was shown with Hamiley.

She also does this for her other kids, often traveling long hours just to see them play, from eldest Izela at Louisville to second child Alijah at Chatsworth. She also shows her love for Aloni, the youngest of her children, who is a rising star in middle school.

