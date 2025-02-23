Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 1-word reaction to Tyran Stokes leading Notre Dame to the CIF Open Division championship

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Class and a Notre Dame Sherman Oaks standout was praised by the daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and his schoolmate Hamiley Arenas following his performance against Harvard Westlake on Friday.

Stokes scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame to a 68-61 win against Harvard Westlake at the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California), avenging their Mission League loss.

Famous basketball page Ballislife took to Instagram to share highlights of the 6-foot-7 small forward, which was reshared by Hamiley with a one-word reaction:

"harvardk."

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 1-word reaction to Tyran Strokes leading Notre Dame to the CIF Open Division championship (Image: IG/hamileyarenas0)

Tyran Stokes got some help from Zac White who scored 23 points. Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia's 31 points were not enough to take them to the next round. Furthermore, this win marked Notre Dame's fourth win in a row, bumping their record to 26-6. With the loss, Harvard-Westlake's record was reduced to 29-2.

In the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championship, Notre Dame defeated JSerra Catholic 71-68, La Mirada 71-65, Santa Margarita 67-59 and now Harvard Westlake, to enter the Open Division final for the first time in program history.

Stokes, who played for Prolific Prep before transferring to Notre Dame last year, talked about the reason for the transfer.

"At Prolific (Prep), it was basketball, basketball, basketball, at here (Notre Dame), I get to enjoy, you know, time with myself," he said.

"Practice is over at 5:30, so I get to go home; I can chill with my dog and do different stuff. I get a little break and have time to do my homework, you know. At Prolific Prep, I get home at 9:30, shower, eat, and sleep. So you know it's different, different experiences," Stokes added.

Tyran Stokes addresses college rumors

The Louisville native was mic'd up before and during his game against Basha in the Tarkanian Classic in January. YouTube channel Betweenxthelines uploaded the video where he talked about college recruitment

"I go to Notre Dame High School for the next two years," Stokes said. "For the next two years, I go to Notre Dame. I'm not going to lie, when I posted my commitment to this school everyone thought I committed to the the college.

"Bro my Twitter was going crazy. Oh my God, he committed to Notre Dame College, no dude I'm in Sherman Oaks right now." (9:08 - 9:44)

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Louisville leads the race to sign Stokes.

