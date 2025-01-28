Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 2-word reaction to brother Alijah Arenas' selection at the McDonald's All-American game

Alijah Arenas, a five-star shooting guard from Chatsworth High School, will participate in the 2025 McDonald's All-American game on April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game will also feature some of the brightest stars from the high school circuit, including the likes of AJ Dybantsa, Malachi Monroe and the Boozer Twins.

The five-star prospect shared the news on his Instagram account and his sister, Hamiley Arenas, reshared the post on her story, praising her brother.

"Burgerrerr Boyyyy," Hamiley wrote as caption.

Hamiley Arenas' story (Credits: @hamileyarenas0)

Alijah, the son of former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas, is one of the best recruits from the Class of 2025 and will play for the West Boys. He will play alongside players such as Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Meleek Thomas and Caleb Wilson.

Trending

Hamiley Arenas plays basketball at Notre Dame High School and is one of the team's best players. She recently achieved the 500-points landmark at her high school and is expected to have a great career in the sport.

Alijah, on the other hand, is the No. 13 prospect in the country and is the No. 5 shooting guard from the in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the No. 3 prospect from the state of California.

Alijah Arenas trims his list to five schools

The five-star recruit from Chatsworth, California Alijah Arenas, is sitting on around 19 offers from some of the best NCAA programs in the country. However, the shooting guard has trimmed his list down to five school, and is expected to commit to one of these programs in the future.

Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Louisville, and Kansas made the 6-5 athlete's list. Among these programs, the Arizona Wildcats are the favorites to land the five-star prospect, as per On3. The recruiting website has given the Tommy Llyod-led program a 30.1% chance of landing the talented youngster.

However, Arizona is not the leader in Alijah Arenas' pursuit. On3 has the UCLA Bruins as the favorites to land the California-based athlete. The website has given the program a 34.4% chance of acquiring Arenas. It will be interesting to follow the five-star prospect's recruitment going forward.

Arizona has acquired two athletes from the Class of 2025, including Bryce James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. The other athlete is four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode. Acquiring Alijah Arenas will boost the Wildcats' roster and help improve their national rank. The program's Class of 2025 is currently ranked No.39 in the country, as per On3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback