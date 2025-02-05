Five-star junior point guard Jason Crowe Jr. put on a scoring clinic on Monday, dropping 55 points in just three quarters to lead Inglewood to an 88-71 win over Beverly Hills. His dominant performance had fans buzzing and even caught the attention of Hamiley Arenas, daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

In response to Hoops Pill's post, which highlighted Crowe's performance in that game, Hamiley Arenas left a three-word comment:

"Yeh you different," she said.

Fans followed suit, flooding the post with admiration for Crowe's performance:

"👏👏👏 #TheCroweShow," one fan wrote.

"Young Don 😎 ," another said.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥” another fan wrote.

However, one fan opined that Crowe's scoring spree was a result of selfish play, questioning whether he ever passes the ball:

"Does he ever pass?" he asked.

The comment sparked backlash from other fans. One fan, in particular, delivered a lengthy response, suggesting that critics were projecting their own frustrations:

"It's understandable that what this young man is accomplishing feels almost incomprehensible. But let's be real-if you're an adult without children and find yourself hating on him, you're likely still wrestling with the disappointment of your own unfulfilled dreams."

"If you're a parent, that frustration may stem from not having the blueprint for success and not knowing how to put the pieces together. And if you're a kid throwing shade? Stop talking and start working -because while you're complaining, he's getting better," he wrote.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 3-word reaction to Inglewood's Jason Crowe scoring 55 points in 3 quarters. (Image via Instagram @thehoopspill)

Jason Crowe has been exceptional for the Inglewood Sentinels since he joined them last year for his senior year. In 24 games played, he's averaged 34.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.2 steals.

Inglewood Extends Winning Streak to 14 After Ocean League Semi-Final Win Over Beverly Hills on Monday

With Inglewood's 88-71 win over Beverly Hills on Monday, they are now on a 14-game winning streak. Their last loss came against Rolling Hills Prep in December when they narrowly lost 62-69.

The Sentinels have a 24-6 record this season and are unbeaten in the Ocean League. They now proceed to the league final against Culver City on Wednesday.

