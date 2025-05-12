Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares beachside moment with mom Laura Govan and sister Izela on Mother's Day 

Laura Govan, the former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has four kids — Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni Arenas — all of whom play basketball. The 45-year-old's younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, wished her a Happy Mother's Day on her Instagram story.
The picture, which was taken on a beach, also had her elder sister and the Louisville Cardinals guard Izela:
Arenas tagged Govan in her story.
Furthermore, Arenas also shared some more stories along with Govan on her story.
"happy mother's day to my ride or die," Arenas captioned her story with a pink heart emoji.
Laura Govan coaches the 15U EYBL team Why Not Premier, which Hamiley Arenas plays for. In the first session, they went 3-2. After losing 64-57 to Mokan Elite, Govan guided her side to a 57-53 victory over Mountain West Premier on April 25.
They bumped their record to 2-1 after defeating Cal Stars 59-47 on Apr. 26. However, they faced the league-leading All Iowa Attack in their next match and lost 59-38. They secured a 61-55 win against Prime Nation on Apr. 27 to finish with a 3-2 record in the first session.
In her debut season at Notre Dame, Arenas played 25 games and averaged a double-double, scoring 23.3 points, grabbing 10.5 boards, dishing out 3.1 assists, stealing the ball 2.8 times and recording 0.8 blocks per contest.
Laura Govan's youngest son, Aloni Arenas, also shares a wholesome Mother's Day photo
Aloni also shared a picture with his mother on Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's Day," Arenas captioned his story.
The seventh-grade player and the youngest son of Laura Govan, Aloni Arenas, went viral after her mother shared a video of him scoring against high school players.
Aloni plays Nike EYBL for the Compton Magic.