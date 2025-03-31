Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley drops 2-word reaction for brother Alijah Arenas' impressive performance

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, expressed pride for her brother, Alijah Arenas, and his performance and achievements.

On Sunday, she shared a post featuring Alijah training with the McDonald's All-American Game Boys West team alongside a heartfelt caption:

"So proud 🥺🥺🥺."

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley drops a 2-word reaction for brother Alijah Arenas' impressive performance. (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

The post in question was initially shared by Sportscenter Next, and it featured a video clip of Alijah Arenas in action during what appears to be a practice game:

In the video, Alijah picks up a perfectly timed pass mid-air and finishes off with a dunk. He then receives another pass and drains a three-pointer. He is also seen making a steal, driving through defenders, and finishing at the rim.

It included No. 1 ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Mikel Brown Jr., Niko Bundalo, Brayden Burries, Chris CEnac Jr., Nikolas Khamenia, Koa Peat, Meleek Thomas, Caleb Wilson and Tounde Yessoufou.

They will be going up against the East team, which includes five-star Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, Darius Acuff Jr., Isaiah Harwell, and Shon Abaev, among others.

The McDonald's All-American game will be played on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Five Star prospect Alijah Arenas reflects on choosing USC

Five-star prospect Alijah Arenas, who reclassified up to the 2025 class, made his commitment to play college basketball with the USC Trojans in January. He chose the Trojans over other top programs like UCLA, Kentucky, Alabama, and his father Gilbert Arenas's Alma Mater, Arizona. Speaking on his decision, he said:

"For me it felt like the best fit. For everybody that supported me on this journey just helped me see my path. Then going on campus and seeing how USC was like it made me feel special. I talked to the coach and saw what I could possibly be; itawas amazing for me. I think I could really go and play for USC."

Alijah Arenas joins USC alongside other top-rated 2025 class prospects, including 6-foot-3 point guard Jerry Easter and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Elzie Harrington.

