Jerzy Robinson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), seemed to have impressed Notre Dame freshman Hamiley Arenas. Robinson shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram of her wearing the Sierra Canyon jersey.

Ad

The post was reshared by the daughter of the three-time NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas, Hamiley Arenas, on her Instagram story with a three-word reaction:

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley drops 3-word reaction on Jerzy Robinson's inspiring post on IG (Image: IG/ Hamiley Arenas)

"prove em wrong," Arenas captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

This is what Jerzy Robinson posted:

Ad

Robinson captioned the post, "Asked God for flowers and He gave me rain. #year3."

However, it was not just Hamiley Arenas who reacted to Robinson's IG dump. Other athletes, including No. 24 player in the Class of 2026, Addison Bjorn, Olympic gold medalist Twanisha TeeTee Terry, San Diego player Sumayah Sugapong, and North Carolina freshman and two-time gold medalist Lanie Grant also commented on Robinson's post:

Addison Bjorn's comment on Jerzy Robinson's IG post

"Yea 5," commented Addison Bjorn with a red heart emoji.

Ad

Athletes comment on Jerzy Robinson's IG Dump

"baby goat," commented Janiah Barker.

Ad

"cold," commented Sumayah Sugapong.

"keep going," commented Lanie Grant.

Twanisha TeeTee Terry commented with two fire emojis.

Robinson has led the Trailblazers to a 28-3 overall and an unbeaten 10-0 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League. However, after recording a blowout 71-26 win against Mission Hills in Round 1 on Mar. 5, they were knocked out by Ontario Christian after a 69-57 defeat in the Regional Semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships on Saturday.

Ad

On the other hand, Hamiley Arenas has been the silver lining for Notre Dame in their underwhelming season. She leads the school in points, assists, rebounds, FG%, 3-point FG% and FT%.

In her debut season, Arenas averaged a double-double with 23.3 points while shooting 39.0%, including 26.0% from beyond the three-point line. She also dished out 3.1 assists, grabbed 10.5 boards, stole the ball 2.8 times and had 0.9 blocks.

Which program leads the race to sign Jerzy Robinson?

The Class of 2026 recruit has received interest from 16 programs across the nation. These include offers from LSU, Iowa, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Georgia, among others.

Ad

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine puts Arizona as the frontrunner to land the guard with an 8.3% probability, USC with a 7.3% chance, and UCLA with a 6.3% prediction.

While Robinson has another year to decide on her collegiate basketball career, which program do you think she will choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback