Gilbert Arenas drops his reaction to Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson dropping a 50-point display

Jerzy Robinson and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are wrapping up their regular season campaign at the Mission League. Their penultimate game of the season was on the road against the Louisville Royals. The No. 1-ranked Robinson was as dominant as ever, scoring 50 points and making eight 3-pointers. Sierra Canyon won that game convincingly, 89-45.

The five-star combo guard was so dominant that she caught the attention of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The retired basketball star and podcast host commented on the post featuring her highlights against Louisville.

"🔥🔥🔥," Arenas commented.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to Jerzy Robinson dominating Louisville (Source: Instagram/@overtime)

In that game, Robinson showed that she could score from the outside and in the paint. She can also attack the basket and evade her defenders with ease. This is Sierra Canyon's second meeting against Louisville, with Robinson dropping 39 points in an 82-41 win last Jan. 17.

The win places Sierra Canyon on a 24-1 record, with one game left in the regular season. This was Sierra Canyon's 19th win in a row. The team is undefeated against fellow Mission League teams (9-0).

Speaking of Arenas, the next opponent Robinson and her crew's next opponent will be Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, which is where his daughter, Hamiley, plays. The youngest Arenas daughter is a rising freshman star for the Knights, though Sierra Canyon defeated the team 97-48 during their previous meeting last Jan. 21.

Fans poke fun at Jerzy Robinson in the comments section for claiming she could beat Anthony Edwards

As a competitive athlete, Jerzy Robinson can get into some bold claims. Her most infamous one is claiming she could beat Anthony Edwards in a one-on-one game. As expected, fans made fun of her for it in the post's comments regarding her 50-point performance.

"give me ant," one person said.

"11-0 ant," another commenter added.

Fans poke fun at Jerzy Robinson over claims she could beat Anthony Edwards in a one-on-one game (Source: Instagram/@overtime)

These comments become a meme whenever Robinson explodes for a high-scoring game. The No. 1-ranked junior may have the moves and the skills, but fans still do not believe a high school girl like her could beat NBA All-Star Edwards.

