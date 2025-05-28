Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, shared her reaction to her daughter Hamiley Arenas' TikTok video. In the video, which she posted on Instagram story on Tuesday, Hamiley shared a wholesome moment with her brothers, Aloni and Alijah Arenas, filming a fun TikTok video.

Their mother, Laura Govan, reshared the video in her Instagram story alongside a two-word caption.

"My babies ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 2-word reaction for children Hamiley, Alijah, and Aloni's cute TikTok dance. (Image via Istagram @lauramgovan)

In the video, which was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), the siblings were seen showing off some lighthearted TikTok dance moves to the viral "Shark" song by Jorjiana and Rio Da Young OG.

Hamiley, Alijah, and Aloni are three of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' five children. They're joined by their older sister, Izela Arenas, the firstborn, and Gia Arenas, the youngest, from a different mother.

Following in their father's footsteps, all of the Arenas kids are actively involved in basketball and are already showing strong potential to take their talents to the professional level..

Izela Arenas is a 5-foot-9 guard who just concluded her freshman year with the Louisville Cardinals. She averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in the just-concluded season.

Alijah, meanwhile, just concluded his high school basketball career and is now set to join the USC Trojans next season. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard ended his final season with an average of 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and was ranked No. 13 in ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings. Interestingly, he reclassified to the 2025 class, which means he only spent three years playing high school basketball.

Hamiley Arenas is heading to her second year of high school basketball after concluding her freshman year with Notre Dame. She averaged 23.3 points, 1.05 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in her just-concluded freshman year.

Meanwhile, Aloni Arenas is in seventh grade and already showing some exciting potential on the basketball court. The middle schooler plays AAU basketball for the Compton Magic.

Hamiley Arenas played under her mother Laura Govan's coaching during the Nike EYBL session I

Hamiley Arenas' dad, Gilbert Arenas, isn't the only parent involved in basketball; their mom, Laura Govan, is also involved. At the Nike EYBL session I, which took place from April 25 to 27 in Phoenix, Arizona, Laura Govan coached her daughter's AAU team.

The TV personality stepped into the coaching role for her daughter's AAU team, Team Why Not, guiding them through five games and coming out with three wins.

