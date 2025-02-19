Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas' McDonald's All-American presentation 

Laura Govan, the TV personality and mother of USC commit Alijah Arenas, has always used her Instagram account to share her kids' achievements and highlights. This time, Govan used the platform to comment on her son, USC commit, Alijah Arenas' McDonald’s All-American Presentation at Chatsworth High School.

Famous basketball page The Hoops Pill took to Instagram to share the video as Arenas received his All-American Game jersey with No. 25 printed at the back.

"Chatsworth High School Hosted The Alijah Arenas McDonald’s All-American Presentation 🍔🍟 Tune In April 1st to see the 5 ⭐️ do his thing in Brooklyn 🎥🏀 @alijah0arenas," the post was captioned.

Govan reacted to the presentation with a three-word comment:

"He’s so handsome ❤️," commented Laura Govan.

Arenas also gave a speech after receiving his jersey, thanking his school:

"I would like to thank Chatsworth for helping me since my freshman year. It has been a great journey and a great honor to be a part of this community. And to really be a part of McDonald's (All-American Game). That is something special that I will hold dear for the rest of my life," said Alijah Arenas.

Arenas has been playing for the Chancellors since the 2022-23 season and has played 83 games so far. He is posting averages of 31.6 points, 3.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Since Arenas reclassified from the 2026 Class to 2025, this year marks his senior year. Arenas has played 21 games and is averaging 31.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg and 0.9 bpg in the current season.

His best season offensively came last year when he averaged a whopping 33.0 points, grabbed 8.6 boards, dished out 2.9 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times, and had 0.9 blocks per game in 35 matches.

Alijah Arenas in the McDonald's All-American Game

The McDonald's All-American Game is set to be tipped off at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Apr. 1. After the McDonald's committee shortlisted a 24-man roster, it was divided into two teams - East and West.

Arenas will represent the West Team along with some big names including Louisville signee Mikel Brown, Washington signee Niko Bundalo, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, No. 7 recruit Koa Peat, Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas and UNC commit Caleb Wilson, among others.

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at USC next season.

