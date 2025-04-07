Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, will be joining the USC Trojans after finishing an impressive high school career. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard completed his senior year this season after he reclassified to the Class of 2025 from 2026.

Ad

In one of his matches against Cleveland on Jan. 24, Arenas rose high to finish a one-handed slam over the Cleveland defender in front of 2018 NBA champion Nick Young. Basketball page Ballislife posted the highlight of the dunk on Instagram on Sunday:

Ad

Trending

"Was this @alijah0arenas poster his best play of the season?!? 👀👀 Alijah had @swaggyp1 scared for his life 😭," the post was captioned.

The post saw a three-word reaction from his mother, Laura Govan:

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas' nasty poster dunk from his final HS season

"That’s My Baby ❤️," commented Laura Govan.

Ad

In his final season at Chatsworth, Alijah Arenas led them to a 26-9 overall and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League, where they sit above Cleveland, Birmingham and Granada Hills Charter.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, Arenas led his team to the Regional Finals after securing wins against Knight, Francis Parker, Westchester and Bakersfield Christian.

However, the Chancellors lost the State Championship game against Jesuit by a 66-53 scoreline on Mar. 15.

Ad

In three seasons at Chatsworth, Arenas averaged 31.3 points, three assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. This season he posted averages of 30.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.2 spg and 0.8 bpg in 29 matches.

His best season came last year, when he averaged 33.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.3 spg and 0.9 bpg in 35 games.

Alijah Arenas led the West team to victory at the McDonald's All-American Game

Alijah Arenas was selected to play in the West team along with top prospects, including BYU signee and the No. 1 recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings), AJ Dybantsa, and the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year and the Kansas Jayhawks signee, Darryn Peterson.

Ad

The West team won the game 105-92 on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, NY, as Alijah Arenas finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in a little more than 13 minutes.

Arenas will now be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at USC next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More