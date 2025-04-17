Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction on son Alijah Arenas revealing he will sign with $46.52B shoe giant

Laura Govan, the ex-wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and mother of the USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, is very active on social media when sharing her kids' highlights and achievements. The American TV personality is also seen commenting on pages mentioning any of her four kids, all of whom play basketball.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard stated that he would sign with the $44.45 billion shoe giant company Adidas (according to the Forbes 2024 Global 2000 list). An excerpt from the interview was posted by the popular basketball page The Hoops Pill on Instagram Thursday:

"Alijah Arenas recently told TMZ Sports he will signing with Adidas just like his father Gilbert Arenas ✍️🏀 @alijah0arenas @no.chill.gil @adidasbasketball (Via tmzsports)," the post was captioned.

Proud mother Laura Govan commented with a three-word reaction:

"That's My Baby," Laura Govan commented with a red heart emoji.

According to Complex, Alijah's father, Gilbert Arenas, signed an eight-year deal with Adidas for $40 million. In a video uploaded on YouTube by Fubo Sports in 2022, the former NBA star talked about the time he almost walked away from the deal:

"I said, 'No matter what number they say, I'mma get up and walk out,’” recalled Gilbert Arenas. “At this point, I'm asking for $2 million so they're like, 'Yeah, we're gonna give you an eight-year, $2 million a year contract.' I'm like, 'I knew they was gonna do this,' and got up and walked out." (Timestamp: 7:23)

Arenas continued, "This is how everyone gets messed up because you turn down guaranteed money. I'm sitting in my room like, 'I think I really messed up. I'm about to call these people and just be like, yeah, yeah, I accept. Then they're gonna turn it down, they're gonna be like $1.5 million or take some years off."

Laura Govan shows off Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth 2025 MVP Award

Alijah Arenas, who finished his high school basketball career at Chatsworth, led them to a 26-9 overall record and a 9-1 record in the Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.

On Sunday, Laura Govan shared a picture of Arenas' Chatsworth 2025 MVP Award on her Instagram Story:

Laura Govan shows off Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth 2025 MVP Award (Image: IG/ Lauramgovan)

"Congratulations, Papa," Govan tagged Alijah Arenas and captioned the story.

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at USC next season.

