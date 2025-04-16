Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas' senior season mixtape 

Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and mother of the USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, is famous for supporting her kids through her Instagram by sharing their achievements and highlights on her page. Furthermore, Govan is also seen commenting on posts by basketball pages mentioning her kids.

This time, the American TV personality shared her reaction in the comments section of a post by the famous basketball page Ballislife. The post showed Arenas' mixtape that included an Eastbay dunk, an ankle breaker, smooth dribbling skills, and dunks over the opposition, among other skills:

"This gotta be one of the coldest senior season mixes ever 🤯🤯 @alijah0arenas," the post was captioned.

Laura Govan commented with a three-word reaction:

"That's My baby," Govan commented with two red heart emojis.

Alijah Arenas remains one of the few players who reclassified from the 2026 Class to 2025 and maintains his five-star status. The Chatsworth High School player ranks at the 12th spot nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position, and third in California, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

He played three seasons for the Chancellors and averaged 30.9 points, 2.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and one block per game in 97 matches. In his freshman year, Arenas played 27 games and averaged 30.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg, and 1.6 bpg.

His sophomore year was his best season as he scored 33.0 points, grabbed 8.6 rebounds, dished out 2.9 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times, and had 0.9 blocks per game in 35 matches.

He led the Chancellors to a 26-9 overall and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League. The Chancellors lost in the Regional Championship after they were defeated by Jesuit by a 66-53 scoreline on Mar. 15.

Proud mother Laura Govan shares an Instagram post for Hamiley Arenas

Laura Govan's younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, finished her freshman season for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. Arenas, who averaged a double-double with 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per contest, earned her place in the All-American Freshman team.

Govan shared the news on Instagram:

''SO PROUD OF YOU ~ THE LATE WORK OUTS THE 2 ADAYS THE CHALLENGES [T]YHE DOUBLE TRIPLE TEAMS 585 points and missed 3 season games … NOT BAD KIDDIO. As A FRESHMAN … #MylittleHooper Thank You Coach @coachjena55 Gor Allowing n Pushing @hamileyarenas0 To the Best she can Be. So Many More Years to Come. Just The Beginning Mija … #GymRat 👏🏽🙌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽 For The Love BasketBall," the post was captioned by Govan.

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at the Trojans next season, while Hamiley enters her sophomore year, still at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.

