Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction as son Alijah Arenas surpasses 3k points in his final high school game

Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and American TV personality Laura Govan, achieved another high school career milestone. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard's performance was the only silver lining in Chatsworth's 66-53 loss against the Jesuit Marauders in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships State Finals.

In his last high school game, Arenas surpassed the 3,000 career points mark after draining two shots from the charity stripe. The Hoops Pill shared highlights of the USC Trojans commit on Instagram on Sunday:

"Alijah Arenas puts up 22 points in his final high school game 🥺 Arenas finishes his high school career with 3,002 points landing at #14 all time in California High School Basketball History 🤯 @alijah0arenas," the post was captioned.

His mother, Laura Govan, commented on the post with a three-word reaction:

"That's My Baby," Govan commented with a heart emoji.

13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade also commented on the post, asking for the news to receive more attention:

"This story needs more coverage! @wynetwork let’s talk about this!!!" commented Wade.

However, Arenas was disappointed with losing the game.

“We should have played harder,” Arenas said. “It was effort. (Jesuit) had more of it on both ends. We should have stuck together a little bit more.”

Arenas scored 22 points on 38.0% shooting, including 14.2% from beyond the arc, as he became the 15th CIF player all-time and the first from LA City Section to reach 3,000 high school career points.

What's next for Alijah Arenas?

Alijah Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, received offers from 22 programs across the country. These included offers from UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky, Washington and Kansas, among others. However, he chose to sign for the Trojans on Jan. 30.

He will also be a part of the McDonald’s All-American Game that will tip off on Apr. 1 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The Chatsworth, CA, native will represent West Team along with top prospects, including No. 1 2025 recruit (On3) and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Duke signee Nik Khamenia and Louisville signee Mikel Brown, among others.

He will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at the Trojans next season.

