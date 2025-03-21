Laura Govan, the American TV personality and former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is known for being active on Instagram when it comes to showing off her kids' basketball achievements, highlights and skills.

This time, Govan proudly shared on Instagram a video of her youngest son honing his dribbling skills. The clip features Arenas training with the USC men’s basketball Assistant Coach, Will Conroy and his son, Will Conroy Jr.:

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan hails son Aloni Arenas' grit and dedication in training video (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"This is like he's 50th down and back left/right @chillconroy got Them Working Working ... @dooz5live @aloniarenas," Govan captioned her story.

She shared another story of Arenas' training:

"Putting in that work!!! He's Done Done ...," the story was captioned as Govan tagged Arenas, Coach Conroy and his son.

Check out her videos below, shared by Recruit Report on Friday:

Aloni Arenas came into the limelight when one of his videos went viral. The Class of 2027 player was seen talking against high school defenders and scoring tough shots.

In the video uploaded by Overtime in collaboration with Arenas, he showcases his outstanding dribbling skills and footwork in the paint as the videographer counted down from five seconds. Furthermore, Arenas also converted a shot from half-court:

"Gilbert Arenas got another kid who tuff 👀 @no.chill.gil @aloniarenas (h/t @swishcultures)," the post was captioned.

Laura Govan shows off Alijah Areans' trophy

USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas led his team, Chatsworth, to the CIF North Regional trophy after a 66-51 win against Bakersfield Christian. Laura Govan proudly displayed her son's trophy and posted a video on her Instagram story:

"Congratulations papa," Govan captioned her story and tagged Alijah Arenas.

Laura Govan shows off Alijah Arenas' CIF trophy (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"So this is what I do when I come home," Govan said in the video. "I take all their trophies, and then I take my own videos and photoshoots. By myself with this sh*t, yes, I do. So that's just what it is. So I got Alijah's CIF trophy. They are state champs, well, they are gonna be state champs, but we are going to Sacramento. Congratulations, Papa, I love you."

Alijah will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at the Trojans next season.

