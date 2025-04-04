Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan reacts as comedian Kenny Brooks shares a lighthearted moment with son Alijah Arenas

Popular comedian Kenny Brooks posted an Instagram video of a funny moment he had with Gilbert Arenas’ ex-wife Laura Govan and USC commit Alijah Arenas after the McDonald's All-American Boys Game on Tuesday.

Arenas was just coming off a 105-92 win with the West, where he scored 11 points in 13 minutes, and was apparently in high spirits after the game.

Of course, he was with his mum, who is his number one fan. It was when he was talking with his mum that Brooks approached them.

The moment Arenas saw Kenny Brooks, he was already smiling. And the comedian started sharing his punchlines after introducing himself.

Brooks asked Arenas if he was from Utah, and the USC Trojans commit replied that he was from LA. Then, Brooks said he thought Arenas was from Utah because he was tall.

After that, Brooks said, “I saw you going crazy in the McDonald’s game, Man, I was so sorry in high school they tried to get me to play in a Burger King game.”

That joke obviously got Govan and Arenas because they were laughing. Then Brooks looked at Arenas’ shoes and said:

“You see your shoes right here, when they get dirty, don't they remind you of Michael Jackson, I don't know if they black or white. It probably was before your time. He said, 'Remember the time,' so you gonna remember this when I showed you?”

Before Brooks left them, he took out a toothbrush and used it to clean Arenas’ shoes, and when he was done, he said:

“I showed Stevie Wonder that yesterday, he said he ain't never seen underwear that good?”

That joke cracked up Govan, as she was apparently struggling to contain her laughter.

What's next for Alijah Arenas?

Alijah Arenas had a great season with Chatsworth High School, with an impressive average of 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. His father, Gilbert Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star, was a good shooter in his years, but with the talents and promise that Alijah has shown, he could do even better.

The 18-year-old's performance at High School basketball shows that he could be one of the best shooters in the NCAA when he starts playing for the USC Trojans. With his basketball-rooted family solidly behind him, Alijah looks bound for greatness in the near future.

