Laura Govan, the American TV personality and former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was elated by her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas', progress in her freshman season for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.

Ad

While Sherman Oaks had an underwhelming season, Hamiley Arenas shone in her debut season, earning her way to the 2025 Girls Basketball All CIF-SS Team. Govan took to her Instagram story to congratulate her daughter:

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan reacts to daughter Hamiley Arenas receiving CIF-SS Division 2AA POY honor (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Congratulations," she captioned her story and tagged Hamiley Arenas.

Ad

Trending

Arenas is coming off a spectacular debut season, being the only one from Sherman Oaks in the All CIF-SS Team. Furthermore, she was also awarded the Newcomer of the Year. She played 25 games for Notre Dame and averaged a double-double in her freshman season.

Arenas averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, according to MaxPreps. The 5-foot-10 combo guard also recorded 30-plus points seven times in the season. Her best performance came in a 73-42 win over Santa Monica on Dec. 9, where she scored 40 points.

Ad

Even Gilbert Arenas took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter after she was included in the Scouting Report second-team All-State, along with some big names including Lev Feiman, Karisma Lewis and Jade Fort, among others.

"🗣️Lets Go @hamileyarenas0 Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 Freshman Stomping with the big DOGS #Allstate," he captioned his post.

Ad

Hamiley Arenas led Notre Dame in all the major stats, including total points (583), assists (78), rebounds (262), steals (69) and blocks (23). Furthermore, she also ranked at the top spot in shooting with 39.0% FG, 26.0% in shooting from beyond the arc and 66.0% conversion from the charity stripe.

Laura Govan poses with daughter Hamiley Arenas and friend Jordyn Woods

Govan is known for being very active on her Instagram. She is usually sharing highlights, achievements and pictures with her kids. This time, she took to Instagram to share a picture with Hamiley Arenas and American model and socialite, Jordyn Woods:

Ad

Laura Govan poses with daughter Hamiley Arenas and friend Jordyn Woods (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"My Cuties," Govan captioned the story after tagging Hamiley Arenas and Jordyn Woods, with two red hearts.

Ad

Furthermore, she also shared a mirror selfie from the changing room as she posed with her daughter:

"Always up to something ..." She captioned the story and tagged her daughter.

Laura Govan shares a selfie with her daughter on IG (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

Hamiley Arenas will start her sophomore year at Sherman Oaks next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback