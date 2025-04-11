Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan reacts to son Alijah Arenas being named Chatsworth Varsity basketball 2025 Most Valuable Player 

Laura Govan, mother of USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas and former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, posted pictures and videos of her kids' basketball highlights and achievements on Instagram. The American TV personality shared about an award her son won.

After concluding an impressive senior year at Chatsworth, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard was awarded the Chatsworth Varsity basketball 2025 Most Valuable Player. Govan shared the trophy on her IG story.

"Congratulations, Papa," Govan tagged Alijah Arenas and captioned the story.

Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan reacts to son Alijah Arenas named Chatsworth Varsity basketball 2025 Most Valuable Player (Image: Laura Govan)

Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, maintained his five-star status and held offers from 20 programs, including Washington State Cougars, Butler Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins, and Arizona Wildcats, among others, before committing to USC on Jan. 30.

Arenas played 97 games for the Chancellors over three seasons, according to MaxPreps. He averaged 30.9 points, 2.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game. In 35 games this season, Arenas averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

While he scored 30.3 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out two assists, stole the ball 1.4 times and had 1.6 blocks per game in his rookie season, his greatest season came in his sophomore year, when he averaged 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Arenas finished his high school career after leading the Chancellors to a 26-9 overall and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League, where they sit above Cleveland, Granada Hills Charter and Birmingham.

Furthermore, they also won the Regional Finals in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

Alijah Arenas lights up in the McDonald's All-American Game

Alijah Arenas was accompanied by the No. 1 recruit and the BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson as they led the West team to a 105-92 victory at the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn.

Arenas finished the game as the third-highest scorer on his team with 11 points. He shot 4-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Arenas will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter next season.

