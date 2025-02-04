  • home icon
Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 2-word reaction as son Alijah Arenas poses with his friends and her

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 04, 2025 15:55 GMT
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty

Alijah Arenas, a USC commit, posed with his mother, Laura Govan, the Barnes twins and friends on the court Monday. They wore white T-shirts that read "Alijah Arenas Class of 2025." Isaiah Barnes held a cutout of Arenas wearing a bath cap.

Govan shared a video of the moment on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement with a two-word reaction.

"Us" honestly ... @alijah0arenas," Govan wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Alijah Arenas was reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 and took three unofficial visits before committing to USC. He visited UCLA on Feb. 2 and Arizona on Nov. 22 last year. This year, he visited USC on Jan. 27 and committed three days later. 247Sports ranks him as the 10th prospect nationally, first among shooting guards and second in California for the Class of 2025.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has played 78 games for Chatsworth, averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Last season, Arenas averaged 33.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 2.9 apg in 35 games. This season, he has led Chatsworth to a 15-7 record while leading the team in points, assists, steals and free throw percentage.

Insider's take on Alijah Arenas' updated rank

247Sports' Travis Branham spoke about Arenas' rank after his reclassification. Branham pointed out the rarity of a player painting the five-star status upon reclassification and commended his skillset.

"In the 2026 Class, we had him ranked as a five-star and even upon his reclassification, you don't see that often, a kid maintaining that five-star status and he has," Branham said on Jan. 25.
"What really stood out about him is his size, length and his body type for a position. He's a very advanced, very skilled three-level scorer and that should come as no surprise."

Arenas had offers from other top programs, including UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Louisville. He will join Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at Eric Musselman's side next season.

Edited by Ribin Peter
