Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 2-word reaction as son Alijah Arenas wins regional title with Chatsworth

Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and TV personality Laura Govan, led his team, the Chatsworth Chancellors, to the CIF North Regional trophy after a 66-51 win against Bakersfield Christian on Tuesday.

Ad

His mother, who usually shares the achievements of her children on her Instagram, posted a short video while holding Alijah's trophy on her Instagram story.

"Congratulations papa," Govan captioned her story and tagged Alijah Arenas.

Laura Govan reacts as son Alijah Arenas wins regional title with Chatsworth (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

An X user posted her video story:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So this is what I do when I come home," Govan said in the video. "I take all their trophies, and then I take my own videos and photoshoots. By myself with this sh*t, yes, I do. So that's just what it is. So I got Alijah's CIF trophy. They are state champs, well, they are gonna be state champs, but we are going to Sacramento. Congratulations, Papa, I love you."

Ad

In another Instagram story, Govan posted what appeared to be the winning team's celebration.

"I'm Sooooooooooooooooooo Prouddddddddddddd offffffffffffffffffff Youuuuuuuuu @alijah0arenas. Sac Here WE COME baby!!!" Govan captioned her story with a red heart emoji.

Govan shares IG story as her son, Alijah Arenas, hugs his coaches (Image: IG/Laura Govan)

Arenas has led Chatsworth to a 26-8 overall and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League, where it sits above Cleveland, Birmingham and Granada Hills Charter at the first spot.

Ad

Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth's path to the championship

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, Chatsworth has now entered the State Finals, where it will lock horns against Jesuit, who is coming off a 65-55 win against Destiny Christian Academy in the Regional Finals.

Chatsworth has defeated its opponent by at least 14 points in the tournament. In Round 1, the Chancellors faced Knight on March 4 and secured a win with an 81-60 scoreline. They defeated Francis Parker 80-59 in Round 2 on March 6.

Ad

On Tuesday, Arenas made sure to get his revenge against Tajh Ariza, the son of the 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, after Westchester had defeated Chatsworth 65-55 in the final game of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championship.

Arenas and Chatsworth secured a 75-61 win in the regional semifinals to move to the regional finals, where they defeated Bakersfield Christian. Alijah Arenas, who reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 and committed to the USC Trojans, will be looking to lead his school to the championship.

Do you think Chatsworth will defeat Jesuit?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback