Laura Govan, former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and mother of Notre Dame Sherman Oaks Knights' guard Hamiley Arenas, has shown her support for her kids. All of them play basketball and their mother backs them through her social media and by attending their games.

Govan, who is the coach of the 15U EYBL team, shared a picture of a billboard of the team on her Instagram story on Friday:

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 2 words in support of daughter Hamiley Arenas' Nike EYBL team (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"My babies," Laura Govan captioned her story and tagged Hamiley Areans and the team with a pink heart emoji.

The mother-daughter duo has been impressive in their respective roles at the EYBL Session I event in Arizona. They finished with a 3-2 record, starting with a 64-47 loss against Mokan Elite and a 57-53 win against Mountain West Premier on April 25.

Their next match was on Saturday, April 26, where they defeated Cal Stars by a 59-47 scoreline, improving their record to 2-1. In their next match, they faced the league-leading All Iowa Attack and lost 59-38. Their third win in the first session of the EYBL came after they sealed a 61-55 win over Prime Nation on April 27.

Hamiley Arenas was the silver lining for Notre Dame in an otherwise underwhelming season. They finished with a 12-16 overall record and a 0-10 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball, where they finished at the bottom spot.

However, in 25 games Arenas played, she averaged a double-double, scoring 23.3 points, grabbing 10.5 boards, dishing out 3.1 assists, stealing the ball 2.8 times and recording 0.8 blocks per contest.

Furthermore, she also led the Knights in major stats, including total points, rebounds, blocks, steals and FG%, among others.

"Head coach 15U my first love and passion": Laura Govan shares heartfelt post after becoming coach

Laura Govan shared a carousel of pictures and some highlights of the 15U Team on her official Instagram account on April 22. The carousel included a picture of Govan talking to the players during a timeout.

She also shared her experience of becoming a coach and how special it was to coach her kids:

"Although A MOM FIRST - Head Coach 15U My First LoVe & Passion #Coaching #Playing Ball … BasketBall Has Been My First LoVe it’d How I Ran My Household It Gave Me My Life My Experience My First Joy n My First Heart Break… N Now Having Trained My Kids N Coaching Them Is My Happy Place … @hamileyarenas0 @whynotpremier ❤️🏀❤️

"I’ve Coached & Played At Ever Level … To share It With My Babies NOW is Something SPECIAL ❤️," the post was captioned.

Laura Govan's daughter Hamiley Arenas will enter her sophomore season at Notre Dame.

