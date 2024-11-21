Son of 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2026 Alijah Arenas plays for Chatsworth High School. He went up against the son of the 2009 NBA Champ and No. 7 prospect Tajh Ariza in the 2024 Westside Tip-Off Classic High School Basketball tournament on Wednesday. Arenas' mother took to Instagram to share some highlights of the game in which Arenas' team won in a close 58-56 game:

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares an affectionate post for her son Alijah Arenas' recent performance (Credits: @lauramgovan Instagram)

"@alijah0arenas My Baby ❤️," Govan captioned the story.

The match saw Alijah Arenas finish with 25 points while Tajh Ariza had 14. Westchester cut the eight-point deficit to lead by one point towards the end of the third quarter. However, Arenas converted both of his free throws to win the game for Chatsworth.

The No. 4 ranked prospect is ranked at the second spot in the shooting guard position and No. 3 in California. He has shown improvements in his last two seasons for Chatsworth.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played 27 games for his high school in the 2022-23 season and averaged 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks. He improved his stats in the next season in his sophomore year. In the 2023-24 season, Arenas scored 33 ppg, grabbed 8.6 rpg and dished out 1.3 apg.

The Chatsworth, CA native, has offers from top programs like UCLA, Fresno State, California, Washington State, UTEP and more. He also played 17U level with the Compton Magic program on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and averaged 21.4 points, shooting 48%, including 24.3% from beyond the arc.

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, the UCLA Bruins lead the race to land Arenas with a 7.9% prediction. They are followed by Fresno State Bulldogs (6.9%), California Golden Bears (5.9%) and Nevada Wolf Pack with a 5.0% chance of signing Alijah Arenas.

Laura Govan shared Alijah Arenas' unusual Halloween prep

Arenas' mother Laura Govan is very active on social media when it comes to sharing achievements, highlights and more of her kids and her family.

On Halloween, Govan took to Instagram to share their Halloween tradition wherein the family painted pumpkins.

"This is how he dries his🎃😂," Govan captioned her IG story.

Arenas finished painting his pumpkin first, however, the way he dried the pumpkin was unique.

