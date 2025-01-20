Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares her reaction to son Alijah Arenas going against elite hooper Anto Balian

Five-star Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth faced unrated senior Anto Balian and Pilibos on Saturday. Balian and Arenas are California's best high school basketball scorers. Pilibos won that game 77–56, with Arenas having 31 points while Balian had 34.

On Sunday, former reality show star Laura Govan posted Arenas' and Balian's stats on her Instagram stories and captioned the post:

"Top scorers in Cali go head to head."

Laura Govan shares post regarding son Alijah Arenas scoring 31 points (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

Govan often shares her kids' achievements on social media. Her children and ex-partner play basketball. Alijah Arenas is a five-star prospect, while her eldest child, Izela Arenas, now plays for the Louisville Cardinals. Meanwhile, her third child, Hamiley, is a rising freshman star for Notre Dame, while her youngest, Aloni, is making waves in middle school as another rising star.

Balian, who has played for the Armenian National Team since 17, is among today's most underrated high school basketball stars. He has already committed to Pepperdine and scored 53 points against Oakwood on Friday. He is unstarred and unrated by many ranking websites.

Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth's recent loss puts them back in the losing column, having lost five of their last eight games. The Chancellors now drop to a 12-6 record in the season, though they are still ranked second in the West Valley league.

ESPN and On3 demote Alijah Arenas in the rankings after her reclassifying to Class of 2025

Many were surprised when Gilbert Arenas announced his son, Alijah, was reclassifying to the Class of 2025. When Alijah was still part of the Class of 2026, he was ranked No. 4 overall, but now the ranking websites are updating his classification and have demoted him.

On3 took him down to being classified as a four-star prospect, with his new ranking being No. 17 overall, No. 5 shooting guard and No. 4 overall in California.

Meanwhile, ESPN still has him as a five-star and ranks him No. 15 overall, the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 2 in California. Both 247Sports and Rivals are still listing him as part of the Class of 2026, which means their rankings are still not updated.

