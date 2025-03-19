Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares younger son Aloni Arenas' hooping clip highlighting his smooth moves on the court 

Laura Govan, the American TV personality and former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is well known for sharing the achievements and basketball highlights of her kids.

Ad

Recently, Govan took to Instagram to share a highlight reel of her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, as he was seen displaying impressive shooting and passing abilities:

Ad

Trending

"Oh Just Incase You Didn’t Know His Name Is Aloni Arenas #BEAST … @aloniarenas ❤️ My Papa #Lefty," Govan captioned her post.

Aloni Arenas started gaining attention after his video competing against high school defenders went viral. Arenas showcased his impressive dribbling skills, footwork in the paint and more, all while the videographer counted down from five seconds.

Additionally, Arenas nailed a shot from half-court. Check out the video posted by the well-known basketball page Overtime in collaboration with Arenas:

Ad

Ad

Laura Govan's sons, Alijah and Aloni Arenas, were also captured training together. In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), where the user reshared Govan's story, the two brothers are seen sharpening their dribbling moves with Core Prep Academy's Director of Basketball, Zach Beccera:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Brotheraaaas @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas @zachjb5," she captioned her the post.

Aloni Arenas' sister, Hamiley Arenas, also took to Instagram to reshare a video posted by Compton Magic (Aloni Arenas' club basketball AAU team), where Alijah used to play. She also captioned her story to hype the youngest Arenas:

Hamiley Arenas hypes up younger brother Aloni Arenas on her Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/ Hamiley Arenas)

"oh my gawdddddddd @aloniarenas," Hamiley captioned her story. "He gets in from me yall."

Ad

Laura Govan talks about the struggles of being a basketball mother

Govan's eldest son, Alijah Arenas, committed to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30. Her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, plays college basketball for Louisville Cardinals, and youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, plays for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.

In one of her Instagram stories on Friday, Laura Govan opened up about the struggles of being a basketball mother, having to travel to different cities just to see her kids play:

Ad

Laura Govan talks about constant travels to see her kids play basketball (Image via Instagram/@lauramgovan)

"There she is ... When's she not in 6 different cities, 4 different states in 18 days, away from home. ALL for Her Kids Schedules ... @hamileyarenas0 @izelaarenas @aloniarenas @alijah0arenas," Govan captioned her Instagram story.

Her eldest son, Alijah Arenas, will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington next season at the Trojans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback