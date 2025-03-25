Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan is a prominent figure on social media. With over 1.5 million Instagram followers, the American TV personality is active on the platform, sharing content ranging from her personal and professional lifestyle, casual moments with family and, most notably, her kids' basketball journeys.

On Tuesday, she again took to her Instagram story, sharing a casual moment with her daughter Hamiley Arenas, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard with the Notre Dame Knights.

"Messy man Messy…" Govan wrote.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan sports a Kobe Bryant shirt as she shares a glimpse of her and daughter Hamiley Arenas taking care of chores. (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

In the post, Laura Govan wore a Kobe Bryant shirt and took a mirror selfie while Hamiley smiled from behind, sitting amid a pile of clothes. From the picture, it appears they were attending to chores at the time she took the snapshot.

Govan's social media posts have consistently highlighted her deep love and unwavering support for her children, especially when it comes to their basketball journeys. Her first daughter, Izela Arenas, just finished her freshman season with the Louisville Cardinals, while Hamiley had just concluded her high school freshman year with Notre Dame.

Govan's son, Alijah Arenas, just wrapped up his high school basketball career and will be joining the USC Trojans next season. Meanwhile, her last child, Aloni Arenas, is still a seventh-grader and is also actively pursuing a basketball career.

Laura and Gilbert Arenas were together for 12 years before deciding to go their separate ways.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's daughter Hamiley Arenas earns All-State girls basketball nomination

Laura Govan's daughter, Hamiley Arenas, has been named to the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State girls basketball team. Hamiley just wrapped up her freshman year with the Notre Dame Knights.

Notre Dame coach Jena Jena Loalagi tweeted the news.

Despite the Knights' 12-16 record, she ended the season with an average of 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Hamiley was also nominated for the CIF Southern Section All-State team. She surpassed 500 career points in January.

