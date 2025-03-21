Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan, who is the mother to Louisville Cardinals guard Izela Arenas and top-rated high school hoopers Alijah and Hamiley Arenas, is a vocal supporter of her children's basketball careers. Laura is active on social media and often shares her children's journey online, expressing her love, pride and encouragement.

On Thursday, the American TV personality reshared the Louisville Cardinals Gameday post on her Instagram story.

"Good luck in the NCAA tournament," she captioned the post.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan wishes daughter Izela Arenas & Louisville WBB squad for the upcoming NCAA tournament. (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Izela Arenas and the Cardinals will take on Nebraska on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Izela currently averages 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. While they would be counting on 6-foot-3 senior Olivia Cochran, who currently averages 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Izela would also be hoping to make a difference.

Louisville is currently the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament while Nebraska is the No. 10 seed. The winner of this matchup will go on to face either No. 2 seed TCU or No. 25 seed Fairleigh in the next round on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET at the Schollmaier Arena. The Cardinals suffered a first-round exit last year and would be hoping to avoid the same fate on Friday.

Revisiting Izela Arenas' high school achievements

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' daughter Izela Arenas spent her basketball career with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. When she graduated in 2024, she was ranked the No. 88 player in the ESPN Top 100. She led the Trailblazers to a 31-3 record that season alongside a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball league.

Izela Arenas won three league championships with the Trailblazers: A CIF Open Division state championship in her sophomore year, a CIF Open Division championship and an ESPN national championship. Izela was recruited as a five-star prospect and she chose the Cardinals over other top programs like Oregon, Arizona and Iowa State.

