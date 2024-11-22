Gilbert Arenas hypes up daughter Hamiley Arenas' high school debut performance 

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas took to Instagram to share his younger daughter Hamiley Arenas' debut performance. The 15-year-old scored a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in her home debut, a 75-70 loss to Campbell.

Gilbert posted highlights of his daughter on Instagram on Thursday, converting a tough 3-pointer and finishing through contact in the paint while playing for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks High in Los Angeles.

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut 🔥🔥 #nortedameGirl," he captioned the post.

Coach Jena Laolagi described Arenas as a combo guard, noting her tremendous skills and growth. Laolagi mentioned that Hamiley can play positions one through four, depending on the team's needs.

Arenas will now play with Notre Dame's new transfer Emily Abramovitch (from Calabasas) and Taylor Ford (from Canyon High).

Gilbert Arenas' oldest son Alijah Arenas has been creating hype with his performances on the court. The Chatsworth High School player averaged 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 27 games in the 2022-23 campaign. He came back stronger next season with 33.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.3 spg in 35 games for Chatsworth.

Laura Govan shares a heartfelt moment with Hamiley Arenas

Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife is very active on social media when sharing her family's achievements. This time, Govan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with her daughter Hamiley Arenas on Nov. 15 after she got her braces off and immediately called her sister Izela Arenas:

Laura Govan shares a heartfelt moment with her daughter Hamiley Arenas (Image: Laura Govan IG)

"Got her Braces Off and the first person she called was her sister @izelaarenas ❤️@hamileyarenas0," she captioned her IG story.

Furthermore, Govan also posted a picture with Hamiley Arenas showing her proud moment:

Image: Laura Govan IG

"Proud mom moment Ima cry😢she's growing up," she captioned this story.

Having enrolled for Notre Dame, Hamiley Arenas could be seen playing for the Knights as a freshman.

