Gilbert Arenas hypes younger son Aloni Arenas as he pulls off a buzzer-beater for Compton Magic

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is a father of four kids, all of whom play basketball. His youngest son, Aloni Arenas, has turned heads after a video of him playing against high school basketball players went viral last year. The eighth grader plays in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit for Compton Magic.

Ad

In their match against the Arkansas Hawks, Aloni Arenas pulled off a stellar buzzer-beater to lead his team to the win. His father shared the highlight of his shot as Arenas freed himself from below the rim to receive the pass and rushed into the mid-range. He then faked the defender and sank a fadeaway shot:

"@aloniarenas with the Buzzer beater GAME WINNER in double overtime @comptonmagic Lets Go🔥💯," Gilbert Arenas captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Being the USC Trojans signee Alijah Arenas' brother, Aloni has also displayed some resemblance to the 6-foot-5 shooting guard. The same was noticed by ESPN's Derrick Echols II:

“At first glance, he looks a lot like his older brother Alijah Arenas, who’s been working out with NBA stars all summer despite being a junior in high school,” content producer Derrick Echols II told ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter Next.’

Ad

“Aloni is putting in work against high schoolers despite being in middle school,” Echols added.

Gilbert Arenas also posted highlights from his younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas' debut game for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, as she recorded a double-double:

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut 🔥🔥 #nortedameGirl," he captioned the post.

Ad

His elder daughter will enter her sophomore season at the Louisville Cardinals. The Class of 2024 prospect was a four-star player and ranked number 88 overall by ESPNHoopGurlz.

In her freshman season, the 5-foot-9 point guard averaged 4.2 points on 41.8% shooting, including 38.5% from behind the three-point line. She also grabbed 1.2 rebounds, dished out 0.9 assists and blocked the ball 0.4 times per game.

"Putting in that work," Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares Aloni Arenas' training video

Laura Govan proudly shares highlights of her kids' achievements and highlights. She also shared a video of Aloni Arenas as he trained with the USC men’s basketball Assistant Coach, Will Conroy, and his son, Will Conroy Jr., on Mar. 21:

Ad

"Putting in that work," Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares Aloni Arenas' training video (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"This is like he's 50th down and back left/right @chillconroy got Them Working Working ... @dooz5live @aloniarenas," Govan captioned her story.

Ad

She shared another story of Arenas' training:

"Putting in that work," Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares Aloni Arenas' training video (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Putting in that work!!! He's Done Done ...," the story was captioned as Govan tagged Arenas, Coach Conroy and his son.

Ad

Her stories were uploaded on X by Recruit Report:

Expand Tweet

Govan's elder son will be joined by Jerry Easter at the Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More