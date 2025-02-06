Gilbert Arenas's ex Laura Govan reacts to son Alijah Arenas's "easy work" on the court

Laura Govan, ex-partner of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas shows active support for their children on social media. She posted an Instagram story on Wednesday night about her son and five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas. The shooting guard led his Chatsworth Chancellors to a big 64-55 win over El Camino Real on Wednesday.

Laura Govan shares highlights from Alijah Arenas's game (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan_)

"My Papa With The Easy Work @alijah0arenas," she captioned her story.

Trending

Laura Govan shared another video from Wednesday's game to show her support and captioned it:

"He Just Be Playing ... @alijah0arenas."

Laura Govan shares highlights from Arenas's game (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan_)

Arenas is currently averaging 30.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this season. The guard from the Class of 2025 surprised many when he committed to USC since some were expecting that he would sign with his father's alma mater, Arizona.

Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors among favorites to win City Section Open Division championship

Chatsworth now only has three games left on its schedule, including a game against fellow contenders Cleveland High School on Monday. Alijah Arenas and crew are seeking payback after Cleveland defeated Chatsworth 76-74 in overtime in January.

With the West Valley League regular season wrapping up soon, the Chancellors now have a 16-7 overall record, with a 6-1 record in the West Valley League. Cleveland sits atop the standings, which means Chatsworth needs to beat them to get the top spot in the standings.

The LA Times' Eric Sondheimer picked three favorites to win the City Section Open Division championship and his choices include West Valley League's Chatsworth and Cleveland, and the Western League's Westchester Comets, featuring five-star Tajh Ariza.

The playoffs are slated to begin in February, though no schedule has been released yet, as the regular season is still ongoing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback