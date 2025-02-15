USC commit Alijah Arenas celebrated Valentine’s Day by wishing his girlfriend, Jayden on his Instagram story. While sharing a picture of them, he wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you @_jaydennnn._ ♥️"

Image via Instagram/@alijah0arenas

Alijah Arenas and Jayden’s relationship has seen both of them openly cheering each other on. In January, Arenas dropped 40 points against Long Beach Poly but his team Chatsworth narrowly lost the game 61–60. After the game, Jayden was quick to show her support. She reshared a post showing Arenas's highlights from the game on her Instagram story. "And he gonna do it every single time," she wrote as she shared his highlights.

Arenas responded to the uplifting message by reposting her story and captioned it:

"Hell yeah "

The duo have shared plenty of sweet moments on social media. In December, Jayden posted photos from a trip to the beach with Arenas, where they wore matching swimsuits. Her caption read:

"My whole heart."

On the court, Arenas continues to dominate in high school basketball. The 6-foot-5 guard made headlines on Wednesday, exploding for 63 points in a 115-53 win over the Sylmar Spartans. He has averaged 31.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game for the Chancellors through the course of his high school career.

Former NBA Star Matt Barnes celebrates Alijah Arenas's explosive performance

Alijah Arenas’s 63-point game stunned fans and earned praise from all around. It also marked his 55th straight game with at least 15 points. His uncle, former NBA star Matt Barnes, was quick to react on Instagram and wrote:

“Nasty work, lil bro @alijah0arenas.”

Arenas has been on fire all season. Despite playing only 21 games, after reclassifying as a senior, he’s averaging 31.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Barnes has supported his nephew every step of the way, including during his college commitment. When Arenas announced he was heading to USC, Barnes shared a photo of Arenas in a Trojans jersey with the message:

“Congrats bro @alijah0arenas.”

