The Class of 2026's No. 4 overall prospect and Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas took to Instagram to hype LA Clippers star James Harden's latest achievement. The 2017-18 MVP converted his first 3-point against the Utah Jazz on Sunday and passed Ray Allen for second on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list.

Arenas shared the Clippers' post.

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas hypes NBA star James Harden for his latest achievement (image credit: instagram/alijah0arenas)

"@jharden13 😤," Arenas captioned.

Harden only trails four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, who has converted 3,782 3-pointers and counting.

Arenas is also the No. 2 shooting guard in his class and the No. 3 player in California, per On3. He was close to averaging a double-double in his freshman season with averages of 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 27 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he came back stronger in his sophomore year as he recorded 33.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.3 spg in 35 games.

The five-star prospect already has 19 offers from top programs, including Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada, Fresno State, UCLA, Xavier, Washington State, Ole Miss, Washington Huskies, Arizona and California, among others.

On3's recruitment prediction machine has UCLA leading the race to land him at 7.9%, followed by Fresno State with 6.9% and California with 5.9%.

Gilbert Arenas compares Alijah Arenas with NBA players

Both Gilbert Arenas and Alijah Arenas appeared in a video by Susosu Water and when the three-time NBA All-Star was asked about his son's game, he said that it's a mix of Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker.

"When people ask me what type of game he has, I mean it's a mixture of Kyrie Irving's dribbling, I'm putting in a little bit of Devin Booker's pull-up game," Gilbert said in October (10:26). 'I'm pulling from the great, adding it and giving it to him so it's this combo mix up of everything."

Alijah Arenas has one more year in high school before he decides on his collegiate career.

