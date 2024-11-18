  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas hypes NBA star James Harden for his latest achievement 

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas hypes NBA star James Harden for his latest achievement 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Nov 18, 2024 19:29 GMT
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (image credit: getty)

The Class of 2026's No. 4 overall prospect and Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas took to Instagram to hype LA Clippers star James Harden's latest achievement. The 2017-18 MVP converted his first 3-point against the Utah Jazz on Sunday and passed Ray Allen for second on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list.

Arenas shared the Clippers' post.

Gilbert Arenas&#039; son Alijah Arenas hypes NBA star James Harden for his latest achievement (image credit: instagram/alijah0arenas)
Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas hypes NBA star James Harden for his latest achievement (image credit: instagram/alijah0arenas)
"@jharden13 😤," Arenas captioned.
also-read-trending Trending

Harden only trails four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, who has converted 3,782 3-pointers and counting.

Arenas is also the No. 2 shooting guard in his class and the No. 3 player in California, per On3. He was close to averaging a double-double in his freshman season with averages of 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 27 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he came back stronger in his sophomore year as he recorded 33.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.3 spg in 35 games.

The five-star prospect already has 19 offers from top programs, including Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada, Fresno State, UCLA, Xavier, Washington State, Ole Miss, Washington Huskies, Arizona and California, among others.

On3's recruitment prediction machine has UCLA leading the race to land him at 7.9%, followed by Fresno State with 6.9% and California with 5.9%.

Gilbert Arenas compares Alijah Arenas with NBA players

Both Gilbert Arenas and Alijah Arenas appeared in a video by Susosu Water and when the three-time NBA All-Star was asked about his son's game, he said that it's a mix of Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker.

youtube-cover
"When people ask me what type of game he has, I mean it's a mixture of Kyrie Irving's dribbling, I'm putting in a little bit of Devin Booker's pull-up game," Gilbert said in October (10:26). 'I'm pulling from the great, adding it and giving it to him so it's this combo mix up of everything."

Alijah Arenas has one more year in high school before he decides on his collegiate career.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी