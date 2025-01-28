Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, has hinted at the possibility of playing college basketball with Lebron James’ son, Bryce James, after narrowing down his list of potential schools to five.

Arenas, one of the top 15 players in the high school basketball Class of 2025, has yet to commit to a college. However, during his father’s stream, which premiered on Jan. 27, 2025, Arenas revealed the top five schools he is considering.

“Top five gotta be USC, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas, Arenas said at the 01:14:13 mark of the stream.

With Arizona in the mix, there's a strong possibility that Arenas and James could play together for the Wildcats. James has already committed to Arizona, announcing his decision on New Year’s Day.

Given that James and Arenas have been friends since they both moved to California, the prospect of playing college basketball together could appeal to Arenas.

Another reason why the 6-foot-5 shooting guard might choose Arizona is his father's legacy. The elder Arenas was a two-year star at Arizona from 1999-2001 before making the jump to the NBA.

However, according to On3 prediction, UCLA is still the favourite, with the Bruins having a 34.4% chance of signing him, compared to Arizona's 30.1% chance.

Alijah Arenas continues to rise in rankings

Arenas was reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class, but he continues to rise in rankings. The Chatsworth basketball star is now the 12th overall prospect in ESPN’s latest ranking of the Cass of 2025.

Arenas is also the No. 13 overall prospect in On3’s ranking. The 6-foot-5 star is set to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American. The shooting guard is averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.

Arenas also averaged 21.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting with the Compton Magic program on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit last July. As he enters his final few months, it will be interesting to see which school he ultimately decides to commit to.

